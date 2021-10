Waking up to rain this morning that will move to the east as the day progresses. Snow in the Beartooths and the Bighorns as well. It will be cooler today as we are behind a cold front. Slowly warming up over the next few days reaching the 60s as early as Thursday before a big cooldown comes across the weekend as another cold front blows through the area.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 23 HOURS AGO