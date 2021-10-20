San Diego Homeowners Warned Of Exploding Glass Shower Doors

Photo: Getty Images

A homeowner in Hillcrest is warning other residents about exploding shower glass doors.

According to KGTV , Rudy Servin was working on his laptop one day when he heard a loud crashing noise.

When he walked into his bathroom to investigate , he was shocked to discover that his shower door had shattered, leaving glass all over his bathroom floor.

According to Servin, his shower door was less than a year old.

“I'm still traumatized,” Servin told KGTV . “I still think now and then God…if I had been in there, even just standing there brushing my teeth.”

Apparently, this has been a fairly common occurrence, according to KGTV .

The Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates there were 4,900 emergency department visits associated with exploding glass shower doors from 2016 to 2020.

KGTV talked with a glass expert based in Illinois, Mark Meshulam who says design/installation errors, pre-existing chips, or impurities in tempered glass could all be possible causes.

Servin's shower door has been fixed but says he's still nervous about using it.

“It's just something to be aware of,” he said. “This can happen… not as often as you would think, but it exists.”

Safety-related incidents involving glass can be reported to SaferProducts.gov .