CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

San Diego Homeowners Warned Of Exploding Glass Shower Doors

By Rebekah Gonzalez
Newsradio 600 KOGO
Newsradio 600 KOGO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31aKGc_0cXVGeJT00
Photo: Getty Images

A homeowner in Hillcrest is warning other residents about exploding shower glass doors.

According to KGTV , Rudy Servin was working on his laptop one day when he heard a loud crashing noise.

When he walked into his bathroom to investigate , he was shocked to discover that his shower door had shattered, leaving glass all over his bathroom floor.

According to Servin, his shower door was less than a year old.

“I'm still traumatized,” Servin told KGTV . “I still think now and then God…if I had been in there, even just standing there brushing my teeth.”

Apparently, this has been a fairly common occurrence, according to KGTV .

The Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates there were 4,900 emergency department visits associated with exploding glass shower doors from 2016 to 2020.

KGTV talked with a glass expert based in Illinois, Mark Meshulam who says design/installation errors, pre-existing chips, or impurities in tempered glass could all be possible causes.

Servin's shower door has been fixed but says he's still nervous about using it.

“It's just something to be aware of,” he said. “This can happen… not as often as you would think, but it exists.”

Safety-related incidents involving glass can be reported to SaferProducts.gov .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
pasadenavoice.com

Planning A Bathroom Renovation? Consider This

Planning a bathroom renovation can easily become overwhelming and also leave you over budget. A new bathroom is still one of the best investments you can make when it comes to home remodeling. Not only do you get the added value to your home, but you also get to use and enjoy the benefits of a newer and modernized bathroom. Here are a few things for you to consider while planning your next bathroom renovation.
INTERIOR DESIGN
timesofsandiego.com

GET TIMES OF SAN DIEGO BY EMAIL

San Diego Police are looking for a suspect who shot a man in Mountain View early Tuesday and left him dying on a sidewalk. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body on the sidewalk at 3600 Ocean View Blvd. around 2 a.m. Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital where he died.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tempered Glass#Emergency Department#Consumer Product#Kgtv#Saferproducts Gov
reviewjournal.com

Man dies after jumping from The Strat

A man died Tuesday night after police said he apparently jumped from The Strat. Lt. David Gordon said police received a 911 call shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday saying that someone had jumped from The Strat in “an ‘apparent’ suicide,” and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Best Life

If You Have Any of These 16 Cookies at Home, Throw Them Away, FDA Says

If you love sweets, there are few things more enjoyable than that first bite of a delicious cookie. And while the effects of those treats on your waistline may be your biggest concern when digging into a desert, that may not be the only trouble you find yourself in when satisfying your sweet tooth. A company whose desserts are sold throughout the U.S. has just recalled 16 of its cookies due to the risk they may pose to customers. Read on to discover which treats are being pulled from shelves and what to do if you have them at home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Missing Colorado mom, 39, found living on New York City streets

A Colorado mom reported missing two months ago was recently found “safe” in Manhattan. But the story does not yet have a happy ending. Loved ones say Alyssa Olivier’s story is a family’s worst nightmare: she’s suffered an apparent mental break and is homeless — and possibly violent — on the streets of New York City.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Laptops
PIX11

‘My brother wouldn’t hurt his kids’: Police release IDs of dad and 3 children in horrific weekend crash

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Stunned family members visited the scene of a devastating weekend accident in New Rochelle that left 37-year-old dad Troy Carter dead along with his 7-year-old son, Carmello. The Sunday crash also severely injured the boy’s twin, Romello Carter, and the boys’ older sister, 11-year-old Tiara Carter. “My brother would never ever […]
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
WECT

Couple, young son found dead in bedroom of Mexico Airbnb

DELANO, Calif. (KBAK) - A California family is asking for help bringing home three of their loved ones, who died unexpectedly on vacation in Mexico. Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation in Mexico visiting family members. The three were staying at an Airbnb when they were all found dead in the same room.
DELANO, CA
The Independent

How were Brian Laundrie’s remains missed for 33 days but then found by his parents in a few hours?

Wednesday, 20 October, began like every other in the 33 days since Brian Laundrie was reported missing.Then, around midday, came a flurry of news. Chris and Roberta Laundrie were at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and had contacted law enforcement the night before to ask them to accompany them to the site.Within minutes, a “dry bag” containing personal items belonging to Mr Laundrie had been recovered.Brian Laundrie - update: FBI identifies remains as fugitive’s family ‘not doing interviews’, says attorneyAlmost as soon as the discovery hit the internet, attorney Steve Bertolino released a statement that changed everything.“After a brief...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Newsradio 600 KOGO

San Diego, CA
1K+
Followers
656
Post
368K+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.

 https://kogo.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy