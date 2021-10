Justice Department news releases document a litany of luxury items allegedly bought with pandemic aid meant to keep struggling businesses afloat.One man was charged with spending his loan money on strip clubs. Another pleaded guilty to using his funds for a $318,000 (£231,270) Lamborghini.But Vinath Oudomsine may be the only person accused of using his small-business loan on a single Pokémon card. Prosecutors say the card cost the Georgia man $57,789 (£42,027) - more than two-thirds of his federal aid, which officials say was based on false information.The wire-fraud charge brought last week against Oudomsine is part of a federal...

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO