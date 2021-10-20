Two people could save US democracy

For the first time since he became president with a 50-50 Democratic majority in the Senate, President Joe Biden is expressing a willingness to support altering a centuries-old Senate rule that Republicans have been using to stymie his legislative programme.Mr Biden was speaking at a CNN town hall in Baltimore, Maryland when moderator Anderson Cooper asked him why he opposed changes to Senate rules governing the filibuster — a parliamentary practice which, in theory, allows for unlimited debate on legislation.Because 60 senators’ votes are needed to end debate and allow a vote on a given bill, Republicans have in...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO