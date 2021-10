On Monday morning, former Secretary of State Colin Powell died of COVID-19 complications. He was fully vaccinated, a detail that the right-wing has been all too eager to brandish. The detail they’ve conveniently ignored? The fact that Powell also had several risk factors, including multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that dampens the immune system’s ability to fight off infection. Despite what the right claims, Powell’s death makes the case for vaccines, which work best when as many of us as possible get them, so that those of us for whom it’s effective can protect those for whom it isn’t.

