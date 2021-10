Austin's reputation as the "Live Music Capital" is about to make even more sense with plans now in the works for a 20,000 seat amphitheater and entertainment complex near Bee Cave.The $600-$750 million project, dubbed "Violet Crown," will serve as Austin's first great outdoor venue, according to IDM President Craig Bryan. It will be located northwest of State Highway 71 and Southwest Parkway and is slated to open in two years."Austin has been given the moniker of the (Live) Music Capital of the World. By God, I'm going to solidify that with this project," Bryan said.In addition to the amphitheater,...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO