There is no doubt about it, here in East Texas there are some major Jeep enthusiasts. Yes, there are huge truck enthusiasts too, but if you haven't seen the Jeeps just visit Fuzzy's Taco Shop on Old Jacksonville in Tyler on a Tuesday. There have been two different weeks that I stop by Fuzzy's and the entire parking lot is packed with not normal Jeeps, but very modified Jeep's. These impressive vehicles have extra lights and accessories and it's even more impressive to see lots of Jeep owners coming together to put on Jeep-O-Ween in Lindale.

LINDALE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO