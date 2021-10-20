Zach Galifianakis Weighs in on the Negative Effects of Social Media and Texting at the Premiere of 'Ron's Gone Wrong'

A seventh grade middle school student and a B*Bot become strange pals in Locksmith Animation’s new film, Ron’s Gone Wrong. As Barney Pudowski (Jack Dylan Grazer) returns to Nonsuch Middle School for the new school year, he lacks what everyone else has: a B*Bot. He’s not the most popular kid in school and not owning a B*Bot makes him the outcast of the crowd. His dad, Graham (Ed Helms) knows how much he wants one and eventually he comes through with it but sadly, Ron aka R0NB1NT5CAT5CO (Zach Galifianakis) is as defective as they come. Ron is defective and can’t do anything right. This B*Bot is supposed to be “your best friend out of the box” but most certainly is not. How do you make friends when your B*Bot cannot do anything right? Eventually, Barney teaches Ron everything there is to know about them and they start to see each other in a different light. With Ron being defective, Bubble starts going after the B*Bot.

