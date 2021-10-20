CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britain and New Zealand strike free trade deal

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Britain and New Zealand have reached agreement in principle on a free trade deal designed to reduce tariffs, improve services trade, and take London one step closer to membership of a broader trans-Pacific trade agreement.

Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Jacinda Ardern sealed the deal in a Zoom call on Wednesday after 16 months of negotiation.

“This is a great trade deal for the United Kingdom, cementing our long friendship with New Zealand and furthering our ties with the Indo-Pacific,” Johnson said in a statement. (Reporting by William James; editing by Michael Holden)

AFP

UK to unveil budget as government eyes recovery

Britain unveils its latest budget Wednesday, looking to fix the public finances after emergency pandemic support sent debt rocketing. While attempting to bring down the deficit, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is set also to confirm multi-billion-pound funding projects aimed at driving long-term recovery and reducing pressure on the state-run health service. Finance minister Rishi Sunak delivers his tax and spending plans in parliament from around 1130 GMT, grappling not just with the pandemic but with problems associated with Brexit. "Today's budget begins the work of preparing for a new economy post-Covid," he is set to say, according to excerpts of his speech released by the finance ministry.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Britain's Sunak tries to move on from pandemic with new spending

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Finance minister Rishi Sunak will try to show that he is moving Britain on from the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday when he announces multi-billion-pound investments to help Prime Minister Boris Johnson meet spending promises to voters. But Sunak, who has racked up the biggest ever...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Assange could serve sentence in Australia, U.S. assures Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - The United States has assured Britain that if it extradites WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, he would be able to serve any sentence imposed on him by a U.S. court in Australia, the country of his birth, a legal document showed on Wednesday. The United States is appealing against a decision by a British judge that Assange should not be extradited because he would be at high risk of committing suicide in a U.S. prison.
WORLD
The Independent

New Zealand trade deal is ‘disgrace’, says UK government climate adviser

The UK’s post-Brexit trade deal with New Zealand is a “disgrace” that will undercut farmers by shipping in meat produced to lower welfare and environmental standards, a senior government climate adviser has said.Boris Johnson’s government claimed the agreement-in-principle struck earlier this week would boost trade by ending tariffs and cut red tape for British businesses.But Lord Deben – chair of the independent Climate Change Committee (CCC) which advises the government – said the deal put both British farmers and consumers at risk.“The New Zealand trade deal is a disgrace,” the former Tory agriculture minister told a farming conference event.Lord Debden...
AGRICULTURE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
Person
William James
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

When do I need to renew my passport? The post-Brexit rules

Since Brexit, the rules on passport validity for British visitors to the European Union have tightened. But the UK government tells travellers the regulations are worse than they actually are.After requests from The Independent, the Home Office has taken down its defective post-Brexit passport checker.But the government continues to publish inaccurate information about the validity of British travel documents in the European Union.These are the key questions and answers based on European Union rules, not the UK government’s interpretation of them. What’s changed?While the UK was in the European Union, British passports were valid up to and including their expiry...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Italy hosts a climate-focused G20 as geopolitics shift

The leaders of Russia and China aren’t coming. Turkey nearly set off a diplomatic incident on the eve of the meeting. And the United States Australia and France will be at the same table for the first time since Washington pulled the rug out from under Paris’ $66 billion submarine deal Down Under. A Group of 20 summit scheduled for this weekend in Rome - the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world’s biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started - is not business as usual. That’s especially true since as soon as the event ends, a...
EUROPE
The Independent

EU ministers debate how to tackle rising energy costs

European Union ministers met Tuesday for emergency talks focusing on energy amid deep divergences between the 27 member countries on how to tackle a crunch that has seen consumers' bills skyrocket this year.The wave of price hikes is not set to abate before next spring, and ministers discussed a set of short-term measures that have been put forward by the European Commission to help consumers and businesses weather the shock. The main reason behind the sharp spike is increased global demand for energy, and gas in particular. According to EU officials, gas prices in Europe have increased by more...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

HSBC hires Sarah Wiggins to head UK investment banking push

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) has appointed Sarah Wiggins as vice chair, global banking in London, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday. Wiggins will join the bank at the end of the first quarter of 2022 from law firm Linklaters and will be responsible for helping to build HSBC's investment banking business in its home market of Britain, the memo said.
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

View from The Hill: Morrison's net-zero plan is built more on politics than detailed policy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson enthused about the Morrison government’s belated embrace of the 2050 net-zero target. “They’ve done a heroic thing, the Australians, in getting to that commitment,” Johnson said. “[It] was actually very difficult for Australia to do […] because Australia is very heavily dependent on coal and on lots of carbon-producing industries.” Scott Morrison relished the British PM’s praise. “Heroic” could, however, be applied in a less gushing sense to the plan he and Energy Minister Angus Taylor released on Tuesday. That plan relies on many “heroic” assumptions which may or may not turn out to be reasonable. Of course given...
POLITICS
