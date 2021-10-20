Hear An Eyewitness Account of Eric Clapton's 'Full-Tilt Racist' 1976 Onstage Rant

Eric Clapton, a vaccinated man who knows how to play the guitar pretty well and is rapidly losing friends, is continuing his crusade to say as much nonsense about the coronavirus as possible. In a new Rolling Stone article, the magazine reports that Clapton’s anti-vaxx and -lockdown rhetoric has branched out to bankrolling music groups who share the same ideology, with the U.K. band Jam for Freedom receiving more than $1,000 in donations from the musician to help pay for transportation, gas, and legal fees. Cambel McLaughlin, the group’s front man who was arrested for “breach of COVID regulations” during a show, told Rolling Stone that in addition to Clapton’s donation, he gave them a chunk of extra money to pay for a van. “It was something complimentary, along the lines of, ‘Hey, it’s Eric — great work you’re doing,’” McLaughlin explained of their exchange, which lead to an in-person meeting. “We did want to have a jam, but because of his condition at the time, it was tough for him to play — and to play outside when his fingers are cold because of the side effects. You can imagine that that would stress him out.”

