CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Dibiasi X Ransom – Phone Jumping (Music Video)

By Hardcore Flava
thisis50.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Jersey City rap heavyweights teamed up for a classic collaboration. Dibiasi and Ransom tag teamed the Big Jack produced song “Phone Jumping.”...

thisis50.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
soundslikenashville.com

Eric Church Deep Fakes His Own Past for ‘Heart On Fire’ Video

Eric Church deep fakes his own history in the music video for his current single, “Heart on Fire,” breathing all-new life into his old work. Directed by Reid Long, the intriguing clip features digitally edited scenes from many of the most-popular videos of Church’s career, making it appear as if the Eric Church of days-gone-by is singing a brand new tune.
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

Rags – Lately (Music Video) Taken Off: Duct Tape (Mixtape/iTunes/Spotify)

East London based emcee Rags recently released the visual for the track LATELY, taken off his recent mixtape titled DUCT TAPE. Filmed in Leyton and Hackney Marshes, ‘Lately’ fully situates Rags in the East London scene. ‘Lately’ is framed as a representation of the current mindset of Rags who, like so many, has gone through many changes over the pandemic period. Touching on topics like depression and drug use, ‘Lately’ sees Rags learn from past mistakes, and try to pass these lessons on to the people around him. The music video aims to highlight the important factor that Rags’ surroundings have on his creative process. This is his first music video and serves as a way for fans to get to know him better.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Dance With a Model – Verse the Legend ft. Matr1x (Official Music Video)

Fresh off the nationwide 2020 MoneyTrain Management interview tour w/the hit single and visual release of “Dream Life” directed by Verse The Legend and filmed by Vanessa Coroya recently highlighted by Yahoo Finance for her critically acclaimed video “Dream Life”. Verse the Legend also made national headlines after reaching #24 out of the top 100 on the Billboard charts for a compilation he collaborated on with various artists including multi-platinum and multi-chartered O.T. Genasis.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Entertainment
urbanvault.co.uk

Steven Malcolm ft. KB – On Point (Music Video/iTunes/Spotify)

Grand Rapids, Michigan based recording artist Steven Malcolm recently released his latest track ON POINT, featuring long-time collaborator, Tampa, Florida based KB, via Curb Records. IVAV recording artist Steven Malcolm was still a newcomer in the rap community when he appeared on KB’s ‘Sideways’ (Remix) in 2015. Six years later,...
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Autumn or Amber (plan music inc.)

This is a recording of original compositions from Detroit keyboardist Chris Plansker along with the help of Colton Weatherston, Takashi Iio and Adam James. Autumn and Amber is a reflection of the music we grew up with. The entire project was recorded remotely throughout the year 2021. Out Now. Personnel.
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

Willz OCW – Glistening (Music Video/iTunes/Spotify)

London, UK based recording artist Willz OCW recently released the visual to his latest track GLISTENING. ‘Glistening’is the brand new release from UK Rapper Willz OCW. Initially written for fun, Willz OCW has turned this track into his strongest release so far and is even a personal favourite of Willz OCW himself. The official video juxtaposes the different walks of life, contrasting the businessman’s flashy jewelry with the more subtle look in the other scenes. For fans of Dave and Headie One, ‘Glistening‘ is an exciting release for this emerging artist, who showcases his lyrical talent on this new release.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

“All about me” expresses Nathan Sanahuja through music

Nathan Sanahuja took the world by storm with his look. His new single “All About Me” marks his official debut in the music industry. The song has received great feedback from fans. It demonstrates Nathan’s musical development. We’re looking forward to more amazing hits from him. Nathan Sanahuja is a...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#The Big Jack
theprp.com

The Lurking Fear (At The Gates, Etc.) Debut “Death Reborn” Music Video

The Lurking Fear, who feature members of At The Gates and more, have premiered their new single “Death Reborn“. The band had Max Ljungberg direct that video, which arrives ahead of the band’s sophomore album, “Death, Madness, Horror, Decay“. A November 19th release on Century Media stands for the latter.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Loua Lush shuts off the rumors and releases the new track “No Disputes”

There is no argument that the world has been gifted with an awesome new track from Loua Lush. “No Disputes” has been doing wonders for the fame and reputation of Louise Barnard. Within a very short time the song has broken streaming records on multiple platforms. Fans are having a great time listening to this song.
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

Vintage – Best Friend (Music Video/iTunes/Spotify)

South-East London based emcee Vintage recently released the visual to his latest track BEST FRIEND. Vintage believes in the art of creating meaningful music; every song is a true masterclass in storytelling. Effortless rap flows into emotive melodic lines, painting a diamond-in-the-rough soundscape. It’s no wonder that Vintage has owned his craft, creating his own lane, and carving himself a scene within his community. Vintage boasts that his music is a family affair, working alongside his sibling and biggest inspiration S Roe. Vintage is an abbreviation for the words:
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Tyler Trappy Is “Mr. Magoo” In Latest Single

Rising Florida rap artist Tyler Trappy is back at it again with his latest single Mr. Magoo. The eclectic & controversial artist is back after taking a break from music. The new song comes on the heels of songs Dogged Out, You A fool, & Handsome released earlier this year. Tyler Trappy has made a huge impact as a gifted music artist throughout their career so far. We recently caught up with Tyler Trappy and asked him a few questions:
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
thisis50.com

IAMROMEO is Gearing up to be a Household Name with Promising Music Career

IAMROMEO is a young artist hailing from Detroit, Michigan with passion and vigor for music. He already has gained attention with his single titled “Type of Girl” which has peaked at #70 on the iTunes charts with the visual premiering on BET Jams and CW Network Predicted Platinum 10 countdown video show.
DETROIT, MI
countryfancast.com

George Strait The Man In Love With You (Music Video and Lyrics)

Country music star George Strait didn't write "The Man in Love with You," but he sure did do the song justice. Check out the music video and lyrics here. The George Strait The Man in Love with You song was released in June 1994 as the fourth and final single from his album Easy Come, Easy Go. It peaked at number four on the Billboard Country Music chart in the United States, and number two in Canada. The music video was directed by Bill Young.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Kris The Shark delivers a wonderful experience with his new track “Mind Reader”

Kris The Shark, a well-known artist, shocked the world by releasing his brand-new song “Mind Reader.” The music took everyone by surprise. Nobody expected such a song, certainly not from Kris. Despite his reputation for inventiveness, no one expected him to make such great music. Kris had an uncanny ability...
MUSIC
thisis50.com

UK artist Deemun Drops new visual for “Fake Love”

Off Limit’s Records new artist Deemun is back with a vibrant visual for “Fake Love”. He has solidified himself since releasing his last record “Getting Started” which picked up a few major industry cosigns by networks like BET, Atlanta’s Euro Got It (frequent Lil Baby collaborator), The Source, and more. With over 200k streams on his last visual, this new one definitely steps up the bar. In “Fake Love”, he’s seen cruising in his G Wagon, talking about love and hate over smooth guitar laced 808 vibes. This track is definitely a banger! His lyrics reference the highs and lows of the game, and how so many people change on the road to the top. After speaking to his manager, it’s been confirmed that he’ll be dropping a few more singles while working on his next project. Stay tuned and enjoy “Fake Love” video out now! Follow Deemun on all platforms @deemunnn & @offlimitsrecords.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Baltimore Record Label, Epic Fam , Shares Vibrant Official VIDEO For “GETCHO!” & Debut Compilation Album

Emerging Baltimore-based record label and media company, EPIC FAM, just released it’s highly anticipated 24-song compilation album titled, ‘Eze Jackson Presents: EPIC FAM Vol. 1.’ Curated by executive producers Ezekiel “Eze” Jackson and Dermell “Melbourne” Brunson, the album was created in an effort to bring more awareness to some of Baltimore’s most talented and promising underground musicians.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Flosama From Da Trap Drops New Video “Goals”

Bronx artist, Flosama From Da Trap, releases his most recent music video for “Goals.” For the block to the studio he is pretty clear about what his goals are. As he rhymes over an up-tempo beat, he talks about what inspires his goals and how determined he is to achieve them. Flow is known to make fun and catchy music that motivates the people to chase their dreams and get money. As the video unfolds, he links up with his team to discuss and plan out how they will be reaching every goal they set.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thisis50.com

Chadly Francois Road To Greatness

Chadly Francois also known as King Chad was raised in Brooklyn, New York then later moved to Florida. King Chad is a multi-talented musical artist which already has four studio albums under his belt and this is just his 3rd year in the music industry. King Chad released Cómo Te...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy