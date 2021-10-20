CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everybody Loves Natti, a docuserie about Natti Natasha that premieres on Amazon Primary

By ksuadmin
 7 days ago

Everybody loves Natti, as I learned called a docuseries about six episodes about a Dominican artist Natti Natasha that will premiere on Amazon Perfect next 19 on November. A over six episodes on a series covering details about...

Marie Claire

Anna Kendrick Looked Pretty in Pink at the Premiere for 'Love Life' Season 2

Pink for love? It might be cliché, but I'm here for it a hundred times over—and so is Anna Kendrick. The actress attended the Love Life season 2 premiere in Tribeca, New York City, looking positively radiant in a pink satin number by Lanvin (per the Daily Mail). The strapless mini-dress featured a sweetheart neckline and a giant bow in the back that doubled as a train. She also wore black suede heeled sandals with blingy embellishments by Alexandre Birman.
Variety

‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’ to Premiere on Netflix in November

Netflix announced “Jonas Brothers Family Roast,” a new comedy special set to premiere on Nov. 23. Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas will be featured in Netflix’s first family roast special, which will be hosted by Kenan Thompson. Billed as a celebration of “the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your own family,” “Jonas Brothers Family Roast” will feature sketches, songs, games and special guests all meant to tease the brothers about their lives and careers — which have included years as a band, separate solo stints, acting, reality television, high-profile exes, marriages, babies and more....
Billboard

Natti Natasha's 'Noches En Miami' Leads Latin Airplay Chart

“Noches” pushes 9-1 with 10.1 million in audience impressions earned in the U.S. in the week ending Oct. 10. Natti Natasha nabs her ninth No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart as her latest single “Noches en Miami” takes over atop the chart (dated Oct. 16). “Noches” pushes 9-1 with...
MassLive.com

Ava DuVernay’s docuseries ‘Home Sweet Home’ premieres this week: How to watch, time, channel, trailer

“Home Sweet Home” premieres on NBC on Friday, Oct. 15, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on Peacock or on FuboTV. The docuseries, directed by Ava DuVernay, follows “real families who experience a different way of life when they trade homes.” The heartwarming series will take viewers into the diverse households and document people stepping out of their comfort zone to see how others live. The premise of the series is to “challenge racial, religious, economic, geographic, gender and identity assumptions.” At the end of each hourlong episode, the families will meet and discuss what they learned from one another’s living situation.
imdb.com

Why Natti Natasha Redefines the "American Dream" for Her Daughter

Not such an "Impossible Amor." Singer Natti Natasha is on a mission to redefine the American Dream for her daughter Vida, born May 22. The "All About Me" artist called being Dominican a "synonym of happiness, of love, of showing the world that we can make anything happen," during E!'s Ones to Watch video series on Oct. 15 in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. "I want my daughter to learn everything about my culture, her culture," Natasha exclusively gushed to E! News. "I want her to see how happy we are. I want her to see that nothing puts us down, that when we fall, we get back up. That we can leave our country to fight for what we want, but we...
ETOnline.com

Natti Natasha Announces Docuseries Giving Fans an Inside Look at Her Pregnancy and More -- Watch the Trailer

Welcome to Natti Natasha's life. For the first time ever, the Dominican singer is giving fans a look inside her personal and private world in Everybody Loves Natti. The first trailer and first-look images for the upcoming Amazon Prime docuseries dropped on Wednesday, giving fans a never-before-seen look at the "Noches en Miami" singer's life.
ComicBook

I Love Lucy Biopic Being The Ricardos Trailer Reveals Amazon Prime Premiere Date

Amazon Prime Video's I Love Lucy biopic Being The Ricardos has an official release of December 21st - as revealed in the new trailer for the film, which you can check out below! Being the Ricardos will bring the powerhouse combo of Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers) and Javier Bardem (No Country For Old Men), as the titular "Ricardos," aka iconic TV couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz (respectively). Anyone who knows the history of Lucille and Desi knows how volatile their mixture of showbiz and love was - and that's exactly the focus Oscar-winner Aaron Sorkin is taking with his latest directorial project.
Sentinel

Rubn Blades with Ozuna among the artists confirmed to perform on a 2021 Latin Grammy

Rubn Blades, Nella with Ozuna are among the first artists confirmed to perform on a Latin Grammy ceremony. The Latin Academy on a Recording also announced this Monday the Paula Arenas, Danna Paola with D. Tangana as part of the nominees who will entertain the gala of the 18 November MGM Great Garden Market in All Las Vegas.
seattlepi.com

Paris Hilton Docuseries 'Paris in Love' Set for November on Peacock (TV News Roundup)

Peacock announced that the new docuseries “Paris in Love” will begin streaming Nov. 11, with new episodes dropping every following Thursday. The 13-part wedding series will follow Hilton as she discovers the road to the altar has a few unexpected turns along the way as she prepares to marry successful venture capitalist Carter Reum. In the midst of planning for the wedding, fans will watch as Hilton navigates adulthood, a demanding work schedule and plans for her future. Hilton’s mother Kathy Hilton and sister Rothschild Hilton will support her through it all, from her engagement part to bridal dress shopping to the bachelor and bachelorette party in Las Vegas.
Vibe

The Ladies From ABC’s ‘Queens’ Release 3 New Songs Including A Collab With Cam’Ron

Following the premiere of ABC’s new drama series, Queens, the ladies are feeding fans with new music. Episode 2 opened with a new Cam’Ron-assisted track entitled “Heart Of Queens.” The song has Brandy’s character, Xplicit Lyrics, flexing her airy vocals and the episode also reveals the final moment when she broke up the group in San Diego, circa 2001. Mid-performance, Brandy as Naomi stopped and asked, “How did we get here? We supposed to be a family […] I can’t do this anymore. I’m done. The Nasty B****es are dead.” Later in the episode, the Vocal Bible covers Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” with her on-screen daughter, Jojo, played by Precious Way. The episode also details how Valeria/Butter Pecan (Nadine Velazquez) finessed her way into the original threesome. In 1997, as Xplicit Lyrics, Jill Da Thrill (Naturi Naughton), and Professor Sex (Eve) performed “Belly Of The Beast” at an underground New York City event on the brink of Hip-Hop becoming a global success, Valeria slid her mixtape to their manager, Eric and the rest is history. Queens airs every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. All music is under Def Jam Recordings and is available on digital streaming platforms.
Essence

Teen TikTok Star Jalaiah Harmon Talks About New Docuseries, 'I AM: JALAIAH"

"Black culture contributes so much to the overall internet culture that credit is the first step in making sure things like brand deals are more equally given," Harmon says. In 2019, the Renegade was the dance craze sweeping the nation. Like with Beyonce’s Uh Oh and Ciara’s “1,2 Step” before it, people from all walks of life found themselves trying to master intricate choreography set to K-Camp’s song “Lottery (Renegade). The problem? A Georgia based, then 14-year-old created the dance but she wasn’t receiving the credit. Other entities were able to put their spin on Jalaiah Harmon’s innate skill, but she wasn’t able to take advantage of her creation — at least not until a major reported article brought her to the fore.
x1065.com

FINNEAS premieres video for 'Optimist' track "Love Is Pain"

FINNEAS has premiered the video for "Love Is Pain," a track off his just-released new album, Optimist. The clip presents one continuing, unbroken shot of the "Let's Fall in Love for the Night" singer sitting in the back of a car, presumably after a breakup. "It's about how painful and...
Variety

Halsey’s ‘If I Can’t Have Love…’ Filmmakers on Challenges and Rewards of a Semi-Feature-Length Movie and Pregnant Star

Amid the questions about what Grammy categories Halsey belongs in with her increasingly alternative-leaning music, there’s at least one division where she’ll likely be in contention that cuts across all genres: best music film. She starred in and wrote “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,” a 50-minute film that premiered in IMAX theaters Aug. 26 and had its streaming bow on HBO Max Oct. 7. The movie tells a narrative about a expectant queen who falls afoul of her country’s ruling class, with plenty of interstitial silences — pregnant pauses, if you will — and a few bits...
Sentinel

Chacka returns to music with the theme Frequency

Edward del Rosario, better known as Chacka, came to the Dominican Republic to produce his new song Frequency with, a return to urban music from the streets of New York by the hand of DJ Sammy. Singer, writer and music producer, Chacka has worked more than 20 music videos and...
Deadline

Jonas Brothers To Be Roasted In Netflix Comedy Special Hosted By Kenan Thompson

The Jonas Brothers will be taking the heat in Jonas Brothers Family Roast, a one-hour comedy special set to premiere on Netflix on November 23, with Kenan Thompson as host. The streamer’s first-ever family roast, Jonas Brothers Family Roast, is described as “a one of a kind comedy special of epic proportions that celebrates the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your own family. You’ll see the multi-platinum global superstars the Jonas Brothers like you’ve never seen them before through sketches, songs, games, and special guests – all to give them a roasting they’ll never forget.” The special will feature guest appearances by Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh, Jack Whitehall and more. Jonas Brothers Family Roast is produced by Fulwell 73. Emma Conway and Gabe Turner executive produce for Fulwell 73, along with Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas. James Longman is executive producer and showrunner. Lauren Greenberg is head writer. You can watch the announcement below.
