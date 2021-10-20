Wednesday Evening Weather Update

by Blake Mathews | CBS 11 Meteorologist FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Sometimes the weather can really blow. A strengthening area of low pressure, responsible for pushing a line of strong to severe thunderstorms through our area, will move to the east on Wednesday and allow a drier, cooler airmass to rush into our area. As that area of low pressure deepens, it’ll tighten the pressure gradient which will cause the wind to approach freeway speeds in some areas. The National Weather Service will almost certainly issue a Wind Advisory for the entire area with some areas in our far western zones being upgraded to...

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO