FDA greenlights Moderna boosters, mix-and-match shots

By Rowan Walrath
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given the O.K. to Covid-19 vaccine "booster" shots made by Cambridge biotech Moderna Inc. Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) is now able to make and distribute boosters — third shots identical to each of the first two in the series, but half the amount — for...

Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
newscentermaine.com

Yes, most Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recipients are now eligible for a booster shot

On Oct. 20, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) updated its emergency use authorizations to make all three authorized COVID-19 vaccines available as booster shots for people who meet eligibility requirements. A day later, on Oct. 21, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a recommendation that aligned with the FDA’s updated guidance.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

If You've Done This, You May Not Benefit From a Booster, Experts Say

An advisory panel for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has unanimously endorsed booster shots for all three U.S. COVID vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients are still awaiting official authorization and recommendations from the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but Pfizer booster shots are well underway. According to the CDC, more than 9 million people have gotten an additional dose of the Pfizer vaccine, despite eligibility for select groups just being authorized in late September. But regardless of the enthusiasm for third shots, not everyone needs to be in such a rush for boosters.
SCIENCE
Missouri Independent

FDA panel recommends authorizing Pfizer’s vaccine for kids 5 to 11

WASHINGTON — A federal vaccine advisory panel on Tuesday recommended authorizing Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, a decision that means as soon as next week everyone in the U.S. over age 5 is expected to be eligible for a shot. The vote by the Food & Drug Administration panel, with 17 […] The post FDA panel recommends authorizing Pfizer’s vaccine for kids 5 to 11 appeared first on Missouri Independent.
HEALTH
Best Life

Taking Your Medication This Way Could Be Deadly, FDA Says

When taking a new medication, it's hard not to worry about the potential side effects. After all, even after reading the list of potential complications that accompany your medication, you can't predict exactly how introducing a new medicine into your routine will affect you personally. However, the U.S. Food &...
PHARMACEUTICALS
bizjournals

Florida judge OKs online medical marijuana ordering via sites like Leafly

Leafly and similar sites will be able to resume contracting with Florida medical-marijuana operators to allow patients to order products online, under a ruling issued Oct. 25 by an administrative law judge. Florida health officials this year stopped medical-marijuana operators from using Leafly and other third-party sites to process patient...
FLORIDA STATE
The Atlantic

5 Lingering Questions About COVID Vaccines for Kids

Some good news finally—finally—appears to be on the horizon for roughly 28 million of the United States’ youngest residents. On the heels of an advisory meeting convened yesterday, the FDA is likely on the cusp of green-lighting a kid-size dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines for Americans ages 5 to 11, a move that’s been months in the making.
KIDS
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
