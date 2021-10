Andy Haines spent three years in the Cubs organization. In 2016 and 2017 he was the team’s minor league hitting coordinator, joining the team after spending seven years as a minor league manager in the Marlins organization. In 2018, he was promoted to the major league Cubs as assistant hitting coach under Chili Davis. Now, we all know the Davis regime as hitting coach in Chicago didn’t work out — but that wasn’t necessarily Davis’ fault. Haines departed to become Brewers hitting coach, a position he held from 2019-21.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO