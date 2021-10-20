CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small But Strong: Man shaves off renowned beard to raise money for friend’s daughter

 6 days ago

Ryan Lagace takes great pride in his beard....

RI Man Shaves Beard For First Time In Decades To Support Young Girl Battling Rare Cancer

CRANSTON, R.I. (CBS) – A Rhode Island man made a drastic transformation to help honor a young girl who is battling a rare cancer. Ryan Lagace has been growing out his beard for so long, his own wife and children had never seen him without it. But this week, he shaved off 20 years worth of hair for a cause close to his heart. The drastic change was in honor of high school friend Troy Peck's daughter Aspen, who was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia last year. Ryan Lagace begins the process of shaving his beard. (WBZ-TV) Doctors said Aspen only had...
