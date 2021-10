Multiple reports are saying that the Carolina Panthers will not acquire Deshaun Watson before the trade deadline next week (Nov. 2). NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says that Miami is the only team that Watson has waived his no-trade clause for. Charlotte 'Athletic' writer Joe Person said that Watson could be an option for the Panthers in the offseason if Watson is not traded now, citing that he doesn't believe the no-trade clause is the factor here.

