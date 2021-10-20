CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Hear An Eyewitness Account of Eric Clapton's 'Full-Tilt Racist' 1976 Onstage Rant

NewsTimes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, senior writer David Browne discusses his recent blockbuster feature on Eric Clapton, which delved into the rock icon’s embrace of COVID-19 vaccine skepticism and his anti-immigration onstage rant in the Seventies — which was, by Clapton’s own description, “full-tilt racist.”....

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
myq105.com

Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons Slam ‘Cancel Culture,’ Call It ‘Dangerous’

Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons broached the topic of “cancel culture” during a KISS VIP event in Austin, Texas on September 29. In the video below, Simmons was asked by a host of the Star Wars podcast The Bombadcast if he was a fan of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, since he was a fan of the Star Wars saga. He responded saying it’s “one of the best shows on TV.” When asked what he thought of the show’s second season, he added, “They should have kept the chick, even though she had different political [views]. It’s not about politics; it’s about whether you’re a good actress.”
CELEBRITIES
Laredo Morning Times

Travis Tritt, Eric Clapton Form Supergroup of Ignorance

It’s a great day to believe a lie. Freedom fighter Travis Tritt made a pair of appearances on right-wing talk shows this week after publicly declaring that he would not perform concerts in venues that require Covid-19 vaccination, masks or even testing. Naturally, he cited fellow anti-lockdown crusader Eric Clapton...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Eric Clapton Laid Down Donations to an Anti-Vaxx Band

Eric Clapton, a vaccinated man who knows how to play the guitar pretty well and is rapidly losing friends, is continuing his crusade to say as much nonsense about the coronavirus as possible. In a new Rolling Stone article, the magazine reports that Clapton’s anti-vaxx and -lockdown rhetoric has branched out to bankrolling music groups who share the same ideology, with the U.K. band Jam for Freedom receiving more than $1,000 in donations from the musician to help pay for transportation, gas, and legal fees. Cambel McLaughlin, the group’s front man who was arrested for “breach of COVID regulations” during a show, told Rolling Stone that in addition to Clapton’s donation, he gave them a chunk of extra money to pay for a van. “It was something complimentary, along the lines of, ‘Hey, it’s Eric — great work you’re doing,’” McLaughlin explained of their exchange, which lead to an in-person meeting. “We did want to have a jam, but because of his condition at the time, it was tough for him to play — and to play outside when his fingers are cold because of the side effects. You can imagine that that would stress him out.”
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Neil Young
Person
Sebastian Bach
Person
Elvis Costello
Person
Sheryl Crow
Person
Eddie Van Halen
Person
Donald Fagen
Person
John Legend
Person
Questlove
Person
Dave Wakeling
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Stephen Malkmus
Person
Phil Collins
Person
Alice Cooper
Person
Halsey
Person
Julian Casablancas
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
Johnny Marr
Person
Killer Mike
Person
Pete Townshend
Person
Bob Seger
antiMUSIC

Eric Clapton Jams Fleetwood Mac Classic 'Black Magic Woman'

(hennemusic) Eric Clapton is streaming video of his cover of the 1968 Fleetwood Mac classic, "Black Magic Woman", from his forthcoming live package, "The Lady In The Balcony: Lockdown Sessions." "This one's for Peter", says Clapton at the start of the song, in dedication to Fleetwood Mac founder Peter Green,...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyewitness#Rants#English#Apple Podcasts#Spotify#National#Zombies#Rolling Stone#Rolling Stone Music Now#Faceboo
brooklynvegan.com

‘Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road’ documentary out in November (watch the trailer)

Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road is the new documentary from director Brent Wilson (no relation) featuring Brian and Rolling Stone editor Jason Fine driving around Los Angeles visiting key locations from Brian and The Beach Boys' history, including Brian's childhood home, and Paradise Cove, where the cover photo for Surfin' Surfari was shot. The film also features interviews from friends and admirers like Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Don Was, Nick Jonas, Linda Perry and more. Brian Wilson also has a new song in the film, "Right Where I Belong," which was co-written with My Morning Jacket's Jim James.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wiltonbulletin.com

Eric Clapton Donated Money and a Van to an Anti-Vax Group

Eric Clapton hasn’t been shy about voicing his anti-vax and anti-mask opinions during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it turns out his commitment to the issue extends beyond words. According to a new Rolling Stone report, Clapton has donated money and a van to an anti-vax group in the U.K. Jam...
CHARITIES
HollywoodLife

Steve Harwell: 5 Things To Know About Smash Mouth Singer Who’s Retired After Onstage Rant

The “All Star” frontman announced that he’s stepping down as the lead vocalist from Smash Mouth, following a bizarre performance, which went viral on TikTok. After over 25 years fronting Smash Mouth, lead singer Steve Harwell, 54, decided to call it a day, after a viral TikTok video showed his band involved in a “chaotic” performance at the Big Sip festival in Bethel, New York on October 9. The video taken by TikTok user @Doesthisfeelgood showed the band during a sloppy performance, where the sound was unbalanced, and it included clips from the show where Steve seemed disoriented, and saying seemingly random nonsense phrases, such as “We’re going to Greece”, “I’ll f**king kill your whole family, I swear to god”, and “If I could suck my own d**k, I’d never leave the house.” At one point, he also appeared to do a Nazi salute.
CELEBRITIES
Cleveland.com

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame reveals details for Induction Ceremony red carpet

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Rock & Roll Hall Fame Tuesday announced details on its red carpet for the Induction Ceremony on Oct. 30 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Radio host, television personality, author and businesswoman Bevy Smith, host of Sirius XM’s “Bevelations” on Radio Andy, will handle hosting duties this year, replacing previous host Carrie Keagan. However, unlike previous years in Cleveland, the red carpet will not be open to the public. The event will stream live from 5 to 6 p.m. EST on the Rock Hall’s YouTube channel.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
kiss951.com

Kelly Clarkson Causes A Stir In Black Zipper Dress

Kelly Clarkson caused a stir when she posted a picture of herself via Instagram on the set of The Voice in a short black dress with a big silver zipper. Fans immediately started to comment on her look. Most fans said she looked “beautiful” and called her “gorgeous,” but one...
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who is Snoop Dogg's father, Vernell? Artist's family mourns mom Beverly

Vernell Varnado is best known as the father of hugely popular American rapper and hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg. Following the recent passing of his mother, Beverly Tate, fans are curious to know more about Snoop Dogg’s loved ones. Here we get to know Varnado and his wider family. Explore the...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Snoop Dogg Heartbreak: Mom Beverly Tate's Cause of Death Tragic

Snoop Dogg's mother, Beverly Tate has passed away at the age of 70. The rapper recently confirmed the tragic news on his Instagram account by posting a picture of him and Tate with the caption, "Thank u god for giving me an angel, for a mother, TWMA." The "Drop It...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Megan Thee Stallion’s bodyguard snubs F1 interviewer who awkwardly asked her to ‘freestyle rap’

Megan Thee Stallion’s bodyguard snubbed F1 interviewer Martin Brundle after he asked the singer to “freestyle rap”.Footage of the awkward encounter was broadcast on Sky Sports, as the rapper attended the US Grand Prix. Attempting to speak to Megan, real name Megan Pete, for his pre-race grid walk segment, Brundle was seen approaching the star’s entourage.“That’s a very big bloke in front of her,” Brundle told viewers, before asking her: “Megan, Martin Brundle from British television, how are you? Megan Thee Stallion, you’re a freestyle rapper.”“You’re a freestyle rapper, have you got any rap for us today on Formula...
MOTORSPORTS
Primetimer

CBS reportedly canceled Katie Couric's CBS This Morning interview after reading her bombshell book

Couric, who anchored CBS Evening News from 2006 to 2011, calls out former CBS boss Les Moonves in her book Going There for trying to push her back to mornings after sagging ratings in the evenings. “Absolutely not … I didn’t leave the morning show I helped make number one so I could go to the third-place morning show," Couric wrote, according to the New York Post, adding: “I had come here to accomplish something, and if it didn’t work, it didn’t work. I’d rather leave the network than retreat to the morning show, which at the time was a cheap imitation of the other two.” The Post reports Couric had been scheduled to promote her book with Gayle King on CBS This Morning. That is, until CBS News bosses read Going There.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy