CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Jan Blachowicz doubles down on Corey Anderson: ‘He’s just a coward and quitter’

By MMA Fighting Newswire
MMA Fighting
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is doubling down on two-time opponent Corey Anderson. Blachowicz had a friend translate from his native tongue of Polish to English, he said Wednesday on The MMA Hour, but his Twitter reaction to Anderson claiming the No. 1 spot at light heavyweight was from the...

www.mmafighting.com

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Corey Anderson fires back at Jan Blachowicz, reminds him that “I left you looking like elephant man”

Corey Anderson fired back at UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, reminding him that “I left you looking like elephant man.”. Anderson knocked out Ryan Bader at Bellator 268 this past Saturday night to emerge as one of the top title contenders at 205lbs in Bellator. In 2022, Anderson will get the chance to fight Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov for the belt and for a $1 million grand prize. However, even though he hasn’t yet run through the whole bracket, Anderson is feeling very confident these days, and after knocking Bader out at Bellator 268, he said that he feels like he’s the best light heavyweight in the world these days. Blachowicz heard those comments and fired back at Anderson, reminding him that they fought just last February and it was the Pole who got the big victory when he knocked Anderson out.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Anderson
Person
Scott Coker
Person
Ryan Bader
Sherdog

By The Numbers: Ryan Bader vs. Corey Anderson

While their paths never crossed in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, an encounter between them became a virtual inevitability once they signed on Bellator MMA’s dotted line. Ryan Bader will lock horns with Corey Anderson in the semifinals of the Bellator light heavyweight grand prix, their five-round battle serving as the...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Corey Anderson: Ryan Bader isn't declining, but not as 'phenomenal' in older age

PHOENIX – Corey Anderson is looking forward to taking on a former training partner in the semifinals of the light heavyweight grand prix. Anderson (15-5 MMA, 2-0 BMMA) exited the UFC in 2020 and has racked up two stoppage wins in a row after joining Bellator. Now just one fight away from the grand prix finals, he must get through a familiar face in Ryan Bader, someone who he believes he has an edge on.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Jan Blachowicz on ‘2nd league’ fighter Corey Anderson claiming he’s best light heavyweight: ‘Maybe I’ve punched him too hard’

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz has responded to Corey Anderson’s claims that the latter is the best 205-pounder in the world. Anderson earned a title shot, and a spot in the Bellator light heavyweight grand prix finals with a 51 second TKO win over Ryan Bader this past Saturday in the co-main event of Bellator 268. He will now challenge Vadim Nemkov — who was also victorious via fourth-round submission of Julius Anglickas on Saturday — for the title sometime in 2022.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coward#Combat#Polish
WIFR

Hononegah graduate Corey Anderson speaks on switch from UFC to Bellator MMA

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Hononegah hook thrower who made it all the way to the top, Corey Anderson knows his way around the octogon. After years in the UFC Anderson takes his talents to Bellator MMA where things are competitive as ever. “When they finally announced it even then...
UFC
TMZ.com

Corey Anderson Says Nemkov Fight Will Determine Best LHW In World

Corey Anderson ain't mincing words ... telling TMZ Sports the winner of his fight with Vadim Nemkov will without question be the best light heavyweight fighter in the world. The debate's raged on since 32-year-old Anderson beat the former champ, Ryan Bader, in just 51 seconds over the weekend ... sending "Overtime" into the Bellator light heavyweight tourney finale against 29-year-old Nemkov.
UFC
BBC

Bellator 268: Ryan Bader aims to silence Corey Anderson, Vadim Nemkov defends belt

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona Date: Saturday, 16 October (into Sunday, 17 October) Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer from 23:55 BST, Saturday. Ryan Bader has accused Corey Anderson of breaking the unwritten rules of mixed martial arts by talking publicly about their time training together as they prepare to meet at Bellator 268.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Corey Anderson makes his case for world's best after Bellator 268: ‘I already know’

PHOENIX – Corey Anderson doesn’t need to fight Vadim Nemkov to feel like the best fighter in the world. At Bellator 268, Anderson (16-5 MMA, 3-0 BMMA) ran through fellow former UFC contender Ryan Bader in hostile territory and won the fight by 51-second TKO stoppage. The win sets him up with Nemkov (14-2 MMA, 7-0 BMMA) in a grand prix final fight not yet set.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

Bellator 268: Twitter reacts to Vadim Nemkov and Corey Anderson’s stoppage wins

Firstly, Corey Anderson made quick work of Ryan Bader, knocking out the former champion in only 51 seconds at Bellator 268’s co-main event. Afterwards, Vadim Nemkov retained his belt by surviving a scary shot from Julius Anglickas in the first round, but then dominating his opponent on the ground until a kimura finish in the fourth.
UFC
theScore

Corey Anderson doesn't miss UFC's 'politics,' says Bellator treats him better

Corey Anderson doesn't miss the UFC. The light heavyweight contender, who was granted his UFC release and signed with Bellator in late 2020, told theScore he's had a much better experience in his new home. Anderson's frustration with the UFC stemmed from the fact he was unable to secure a...
UFC
USA Today

Corey Anderson: Ryan Bader 'can't defeat the fact that I'm better' at Bellator 268

Corey Anderson doesn’t think Ryan Bader has the tools to beat him in Saturday’s Bellator 268 light heavyweight grand prix semifinal. Anderson (15-4 MMA, 2-0 BMMA) has said since the moment the matchup came together in the tournament bracket that he has something special in store for Bader (28-6 MMA, 6-1 BMMA). The pair have trained together in the past, and Anderson often claims that his opponent “knows” what happened between them.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Jan Blachowicz explains what Israel Adesanya has to do in order to get the rematch

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz explained what middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has to do in order to get the rematch. Blachowicz and Adesanya met back at UFC 259 earlier this year and Blachowicz defended his belt in an upset when he won a unanimous decision to hand Adesanya his first career loss in MMA. Despite the lopsided loss, Adesanya has made it clear that he intends to move back up to 205lbs in the future. Since losing to Blachowicz earlier this year, Adesanya defended his belt at 185lbs against Marvin Vettori and he is next set to take on Robert Whittaker in a rematch in early 2022. Should Adesanya defeat Whittaker, there will be fans calling for him to take a chance and move back up to light heavyweight.
UFC
scrapdigest.com

Jan Blachowicz — is the Light Heavyweight champ untouchable for UFC 267 after his Adesanya win?

All MMA fans will be eagerly looking ahead to UFC 267 in October 2021. As usual, there are lots of great fights on the card, but the main event is Jan Blachowicz against Glover Teixeira for the Light Heavyweight title. Blachowicz is the current champion and famously defended his crown against Israel Adesanya in March 2021 at UFC 259. This was a fabulous battle and eventually saw the Polish-born fighter take the decision.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy