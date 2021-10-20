The All-You-Can-Eat Catfish Meal At Simon’s Catch In Oklahoma Is Hard To Pass Up

Since 1993 Simon’s Catch has been serving up some of the best steak, shrimp, and fried catfish in Western Oklahoma. This charming restaurant is full of character and boasts a rustic charm, along with friendly hospitality. People travel from all over the state for fried catfish because it is just that good.

Check it out below, then plan a day trip to experience this little dining gem in person.

Simon's Catch is located at 19565 East 1140 Road in Elk City, which is in extreme southwest Oklahoma. They are open for dinner Wednesday - Saturday and for lunch and dinner on Sunday.

This rustic dining gem is filled with wildlife on the walls and wood paneling from floor to ceiling. It's clean and cozy but nothing fancy.

Start your meal off with the boiled shrimp appetizer. One pound will run you around $18 and is well worth it.

Of course, you can't visit without ordering their tasty hush puppies. Choose from ranch, tarter sauce or butter for your dipping sauce.

The star of the show around here is the fried catfish. The fish is rolled in cornmeal, salt, and pepper then deep fried to perfection.

Fried catfish can be ordered as a dinner meal or you choose the all-you-can-eat option that runs about $14.50/person. Both options come served with tasty sides.

If you don't come for the catfish the be sure to try their steak. Choose from a Ribeye, Filet, or KC Strip...all of which are memorable.

