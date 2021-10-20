CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

The All-You-Can-Eat Catfish Meal At Simon's Catch In Oklahoma Is Hard To Pass Up

By Ashley
Only In Oklahoma
Only In Oklahoma
 6 days ago

Since 1993 Simon’s Catch has been serving up some of the best steak, shrimp, and fried catfish in Western Oklahoma. This charming restaurant is full of character and boasts a rustic charm, along with friendly hospitality. People travel from all over the state for fried catfish because it is just that good.

Check it out below, then plan a day trip to experience this little dining gem in person.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40KmDL_0cXV9Lf600
Simon's Catch is located at 19565 East 1140 Road in Elk City, which is in extreme southwest Oklahoma. They are open for dinner Wednesday - Saturday and for lunch and dinner on Sunday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lx9Ol_0cXV9Lf600
This rustic dining gem is filled with wildlife on the walls and wood paneling from floor to ceiling. It's clean and cozy but nothing fancy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wHmiF_0cXV9Lf600
Start your meal off with the boiled shrimp appetizer. One pound will run you around $18 and is well worth it.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzaeD_0cXV9Lf600
Of course, you can't visit without ordering their tasty hush puppies. Choose from ranch, tarter sauce or butter for your dipping sauce.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ecgu1_0cXV9Lf600
The star of the show around here is the fried catfish. The fish is rolled in cornmeal, salt, and pepper then deep fried to perfection.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u3cdP_0cXV9Lf600
Fried catfish can be ordered as a dinner meal or you choose the all-you-can-eat option that runs about $14.50/person. Both options come served with tasty sides.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xl3c3_0cXV9Lf600
If you don't come for the catfish the be sure to try their steak. Choose from a Ribeye, Filet, or KC Strip...all of which are memorable.

Follow along on their Facebook page for more information.

If you’re headed to Elk City from out of town and are looking for a place to stay overnight, check out the darling Blue Bird Inn. It is a 3 bedroom small town inn located in downtown. This charming place offers a cozy getaway with a hometown feel, perfect for a girl’s trip, a romantic weekend away, or travelers passing through town looking for a unique alternative to your standard hotel room.

Only In Oklahoma

Enjoy Fine Dining At The Luxurious RV Park, The Regatta On Grand In Oklahoma

The Regatta on Grand is a luxury RV park located in a private peninsula on Grand Lake in eastern Oklahoma. Not only can you stay overnight here in your RV but you can dine at their restaurant even if you’re not a guest. This hidden dining gem is beautiful to visit year-round and offers everything from casual breakfasts to fine dining. Keep scrolling to learn more.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Only In Oklahoma

The One Restaurant In Oklahoma That’s Unlike Any Other In The World

The small town of Meers was once a bustling gold mine town due to its close proximity to the Wichita Mountains. In 1901, a little burger joint opened up to feed all the hungry miners, and although the town dwindled away over the years, the restaurant survived. Meers Store & Restaurant might be the only […] The post The One Restaurant In Oklahoma That’s Unlike Any Other In The World appeared first on Only In Your State.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Only In Oklahoma

Orr Family Farm In Oklahoma Is A Classic Fall Tradition

Every year, thousands of people flock to Orr Family Farm during the Fall season. This beloved farm offers over 25 family-fun attractions and is an experience like no other. From pumpkins and hayrides to corn cribs and sweet kettle corn, this farm has all your favorite Fall things. You won’t want to miss this beloved […] The post Orr Family Farm In Oklahoma Is A Classic Fall Tradition appeared first on Only In Your State.
OKLAHOMA STATE
