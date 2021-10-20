The All-You-Can-Eat Catfish Meal At Simon’s Catch In Oklahoma Is Hard To Pass Up
Since 1993 Simon’s Catch has been serving up some of the best steak, shrimp, and fried catfish in Western Oklahoma. This charming restaurant is full of character and boasts a rustic charm, along with friendly hospitality. People travel from all over the state for fried catfish because it is just that good.
