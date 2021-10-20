Allen Robinson II (ankle) DNP on Wednesday

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
As if a blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans was not enough headache for the Kansas City Chiefs, the team also lost quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter after he was hit in the head. Fortunately, though, head coach Andy Reid gave an update on his injury and noted that Mahomes has been cleared of the concussion protocol.
Few NFL players, if any, are as tough as Rob Gronkowski, so you know the Buccaneers tight end was dealing with something serious if he was unable to play on Sunday night. Now, we know exactly what he’s dealing with. FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported on Sunday morning that...
Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had a pretty rough Sunday. Chicago was thumped by Tampa Bay, 38-3, at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers improved to 6-1 on the season with the win, while the Bears dropped to 3-4. Fields, the rookie quarterback out of Ohio State, had his most-frustrating...
A lucky Bucs fan ended up with Tom Brady’s 600th career touchdown pass during the game against the Bears. What did Tampa give him to give it up?. Tom Brady has thrown a ton of valuable touchdown passes in his career. His second one on Sunday was particularly special. The...
The Miami Dolphins reportedly have agreed to terms on a deal for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, but they are waiting for his legal issues to be resolved. Miami reportedly wants NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to give clarity on the length of a suspension Watson will face for sexual assault allegations that were brought to light this offseason.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb played hero at Gillette Stadium against the New England Patriots yesterday. He caught a touchdown pass from Dak Prescott in overtime to seal the win and lift the team to 5-1. After the game, Lamb had a message for his quarterback. Speaking to the...
After watching his beloved New York Jets get shellacked earlier today, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg is in no mood to pull his punches, and he’s got one struggling team in his crosshairs today. It’s not the Jets. Taking to Twitter, Greenberg called the Chicago Bears “a freakin mess” during their game...
CeeDee Lamb scored the game-winning touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys against the New England Patriots last week. The Cowboys topped the Patriots, 35-29, in overtime at Gillette Stadium last weekend. Dallas improved to 5-1 on the year with the win over New England. Lamb made sure to taunt the Patriots...
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
It doesn’t seem like Allen Robinson is long for this Bears franchise after this season. Which hasn’t been helped by his lack of production and involvement on offense through the first seven weeks. Robinson has 23 receptions for 250 yards and one touchdown in seven games this season. Robinson’s ineffectiveness...
Jon Gruden had to step down from his post as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after numerous e-mails leaked in which the coach used homophobic, sexist, and racist language. Now, Gruden is claiming that the truth will come out, although he remains a social pariah in league circles. Many are worried that more e-mails will be revealed that paint other prominent figures in a bad light, however, that still remains to be seen.
Patrick Mahomes’ mom wasn’t thrilled with the ruling that her son threw an interception during the Kansas City Chiefs’ game at the Washington Football Team. This season has been a struggle for the Chiefs and Mahomes’ magic has been somewhat off heading into Week 6 with the team at 2-3.
There's not usually much drama on the field during the fourth quarter of a blowout game in the NFL, but there was definitely some drama during the final quarter of Arizona's 31-5 blowout win over Houston in Week 7 and that drama came from something known as NFL scorigami. If...
Brett Favre likely had a pretty good birthday. The legendary NFL quarterback turned 52 years old on Sunday. Favre, who most notably starred for the Green Bay Packers, got to witness his former team pulling off a crazy victory. The Packers topped the Bengals, 25-22, in a wild overtime contest...
