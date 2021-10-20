Detroit woman charged for multi-county police chase in stolen Tesla

(WWJ) -- A woman who led police on a multi-county chase in a stolen Tesla on Monday is now facing multiple charges.

Michigan State Police say 20-year-old Areyon Niley McKay of Detroit was arraigned Wednesday in 52nd District Court on charges of fleeing to elude, unlawful driving away of a vehicle, furnishing false information to a police officer and an altered driver’s license.

McKay is accused of taking the car from a dealership for a “test drive,” according to the Troy Police Department. But when she didn’t return, employees at the dealership activated the vehicle’s onboard tracking and called police.

Michigan State Police troopers first located her on I-75, exiting on Rochester Road and pursued the vehicle through Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties.

Her joyride came to an end when authorities employed a PIT maneuver in the area of I-94 and Vernier Road in Harper Woods. She was arrested Monday, but her name was not released, pending charges.

MSP on Tuesday released dash cam footage of the chase on Twitter, showing the Tesla and the trooper maneuvering traffic at speeds of at least 65 mph.

McKay was given a $20,000 cash/surety bond. The case is still pending further court proceedings, MSP officials said.