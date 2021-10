Northwest Iowa — Northwest Iowa fire departments were kept busy over the weekend. On Friday afternoon, the Sibley firefighters were called out to 1371 Oak Hill Ave for a truck on fire, about 4:10 p.m. That’s about two miles west of Sibley and three and a quarter north. Fire Chief Ken Huls tells us it was an older pickup on fire in the middle of the farm yard. He says when firefighters arrived, the pickup was mostly destroyed. He says they put it out with water and foam. Huls says they’re not sure about the exact cause, but he thinks it was fuel-related. The 1980s era Chevy S10 was totaled in the blaze. Firefighters were on the scene for about a half an hour.

