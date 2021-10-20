CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martha Maccallum

The Story w/ Martha MacCallum - Wednesday, October 20

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 6 days ago

video.foxnews.com

Fox News

Special Report w/ Bret Baier - Wednesday, October 13

Fox News

Tucker Carlson Tonight - Tuesday, October 26

mediaite.com

WATCH: Fox & Friends Comes to a Screeching Halt as Brian Kilmeade Googles Something

The relaxed nature of Fox & Friends was in full bloom Tuesday morning as Brian Kilmeade’s on-air googling of something brought the show to a screeching halt. At the top of each hour, Fox & Friends shows a remote shot of a city or town across America, and at the start of the 8 a.m. hour on Tuesday, the college town of Champaign-Urbana (home of the Fighting Illini of the University of Illinois) was featured. The origins of the name Champaign became a must-know bit of trivia for Kilmeade, whose unique focus on his iPad reading perhaps a Wikipedia entry, commandeered the show and brought roughly 10 seconds of dead air.
mediaite.com

CNN’s Acosta, Stelter Slam Fox News Stars for Thinking They’re ‘In Some Kind Revolutionary War Against Vaccines,’ Praise Cavuto As ‘A Man On An Island’

CNN’s Jim Acosta and Brian Stelter dunked on their rival news network during a segment on CNN Newsroom Sunday, describing Fox News stars as “think[ing] they are in some kind of Revolutionary War against vaccines,” but praising Neil Cavuto as “a man on an island at Fox News” for his heartfelt message encouraging viewers to get vaccinated.
mediaite.com

Dan Abrams Live Calls Out MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross, Fox’s Greg Gutfeld and CNN’s Jim Acosta in ‘Mediaite Moments’

Mediaite founder Dan Abrams launched a new cable news show on NewsNation Monday night, which ended with a segment that featured, what else? Mediaite Moments!. The segment is a recurring component of Dan Abrams Live where, as Abrams put it, the focus will be on “the day’s bias, buzz, and the bull in the world of cable news and beyond.”
Popculture

Fox News' Tucker Carlson Uses Demeaning Slur Against CNN Reporter on Live TV

Tucker Carlson used an ableist slur on his Fox News show on Monday night, referring to CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz as a "midget with a microphone." Carlson was in the middle of a segment about COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the protests against them, and other outlets' coverage of the debate. Prokupecz does not suffer from dwarfism, according to a report by The Daily Beast, but advocates for various groups have long called for the word "midget" to stop being used.
Indy100

Laura Ingraham mocks fact-checkers who busted her for airing misleading images

Fox News host Laura Ingraham mocked news outlets and fact-checkers on Monday night for catching her airing misleading images of empty store shelves. On Oct. 19, The Ingraham Angle, aired two photos of empty shelves to illustrate the current global supply chain crisis. The photos in question were actually taken in March of 2020, depicting empty shelves during the beginning of the pandemic.
Washington Post

Stephanie Grisham confirms that prime-time Fox News is state news

There were many layers to the coziness between the Trump White House and Fox News: a revolving personnel door, the crossing of ethical lines and access, access, access. On Tuesday morning, former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham stressed the most elemental part of the relationship: “That’s just where we went to get what we wanted out,” said Grisham on CNN’s “New Day” while promoting her new book. “They by and large didn’t get tough with us; they just took what we were saying and disseminated it,” said Grisham in an interview with hosts Brianna Keilar and John Berman.
Financial Times

Fox News hopes round-the-clock weather coverage will brighten outlook

Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News Channel, having revolutionised the cable landscape in the 1990s with its tub-thumping punditry, has set its sights on another heated topic: the weather. Fox News on Monday will launch a new app to stream weather programming live, 24 hours a day. As extreme flooding, devastating hurricanes,...
Fox News

Gutfeld: What are our leaders focusing on right now?

