Multiple vehicles were stolen at a used car sales lot in Jersey City Tuesday morning, driven off the lot in what appeared to be a well-organized heist. The police said in radio transmissions at 7:30 a.m. that at least two vehicles were driven off the New Jersey State Auto lot on Sip Avenue at Route 1&9 and that numerous other vehicles’ engines were running when they arrived.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO