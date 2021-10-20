Mouse scrolling and window size

Sustainability is a priority for tech companies, and just about every device manufacturer seems to be racing forward to employ new innovations that consider natural resources in its design. Among them is Microsoft, which has pledged to put an end to single-use plastics in its products by 2025, and will pursue zero-waste operations by 2030. We’re already seeing the fruits of Microsoft’s green promise with the Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse ($24.99), a wireless mouse made of 20% recycled ocean plastic and packed in 100% recyclable packaging. That’s the gist of it—there's not much else to this mouse. Microsoft keeps things basic, really basic, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing for mobile use with a compact laptop.
