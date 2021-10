Three years later, Meghan McCain is still angry that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attended her father’s funeral, she says.“They should never have come,” Ms McCain told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. “I remember seeing them and seeing her specifically. They had no God-d*** business being there and it’s something that still angers me, clearly.”John McCain, the six-term Republican senator and two-time presidential candidate, had pointedly declined to invite then-president Donald Trump to his funeral in 2018. By that time, Mr McCain was deep into a feud with Mr Trump, who blamed the senator for sinking his...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO