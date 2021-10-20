Europa League: Daka scores 4 as Leicester beats Spartak 4-3

What the papers sayManchester United’s 5-0 drubbing against Liverpool could have immediate ramifications for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the Manchester Evening News reporting he could be sacked before United’s next game at Tottenham on Saturday. According to the paper, Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane have both already been linked with taking over at Old Trafford, though Conte is understood to have reservations about the club’s structure.Staying with the Red Devils, Metro says midfielder Donny van de Beek has switched agents as he looks to secure a possible winter exit. The 24-year-old has failed to fire since arriving at Old...
