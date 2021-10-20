CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europa League: Daka scores 4 as Leicester beats Spartak 4-3

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Patson Daka scored four goals to inspire Leicester’s comeback in a...

The Independent

Rio Ferdinand pinpoints Man United’s biggest problem after ‘embarrassing’ defeat to Liverpool

Rio Ferdinand insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United lack an identity after their “embarrassing” 5-0 defeat to Liverpool.The Red Devils were humbled at Old Trafford on Sunday with the Norwegian now clinging onto his job after almost three years in charge.And speaking on his Five podcast, Ferdinand has opened up on what Solskjaer’s United are missing. “I’ve been there, we got beat 6-1 at home by Man City. But we had an identity to fall back on in a couple of weeks,” Ferdinand said. “This is the problem for this team, they’re struggling to find an identity and who they...
Tribal Football

Daka happy to fight for place at Leicester

Patson Daka is happy competing with Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho at Leicester City. The Zambia forward scored in the 4-2 win over Manchester United on Saturday. "It was amazing, it was like a dream come true for me," Daka said after his goal on the weekend. "I've been looking forward to this moment. The patience and the belief and the hard work has paid off. I'm looking forward to many more goals.
The Independent

Liverpool humiliation joins Manchester United’s heaviest Premier League defeats

Manchester United have crashed to an embarrassing 5-0 defeat to Liverpool to pile the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick at a shellshocked Old Trafford, with some home fans having already left before a miserable afternoon was made worse by the dismissal of half-time substitute Paul Pogba for a foul on Naby Keita.Here, the PA news agency charts eight other heavy losses United have suffered in the Premier League.Newcastle 5 Manchester United 0, October 20, 1996Philippe Albert’s stunning lob over Peter Schmeichel capped a thumping win as Kevin Keegan’s men gained some revenge having lost the...
Tribal Football

Leicester boss Rodgers insists Europa League hopes still alive

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers insists they haven't written off their Europa League campaign. The Foxes have one point from their opening two games and Rodgers says the trip to Spartak Moscow is "very important". "We want to go as far as we possibly can and that is why this...
FanSided

Have Leicester City found a star in Patson Daka?

Patson Daka scored four goals in the UEFA Europa League as Leicester City came back from two goals down against Spartak Moscow to get their first win in the competition. The Zambian signed for the Foxes in the summer transfer window, joining from Red Bull Salzburg where he scored 54 goals in 82 league appearances.
chatsports.com

LIVE - Spartak Moscow vs Leicester: Yes, it's a 3.30pm midweek kick-off... Follow all the action as the Foxes go for their first Europa League win of the season

Leicester City are looking for their first European win of the season as they take on Spartak Moscow on Wednesday afternoon. Brendan Rodgers' side drew 2-2 to Napoli - having been two goals up - on matchday one before losing 1-0 away at Legia Warsaw before the international break. Sportsmail's...
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: West Ham 3-0 Genk in Europa League 2021

This is how the Olympic Stadium in London welcomes the teams and the fans this afternoon; West Ham and Genk will play the fourth matchday of the Europa League. David Moyes has only faced a Belgian team on one occasion in his coaching career; that was in the first round of the UEFA Cup, when Everton were knocked out by Standard Liege.
Daily Mail

Leicester 'sell just 25 TICKETS of their 675 allocation for their Europa League clash with Spartak Moscow', with travel to Russia's capital proving to be a nightmare for Foxes fans

Leicester City have only managed to sell 25 away tickets for Wednesday afternoon's Europa League group game with Spartak Moscow, according to the Russian Premier League club. Brendan Rodgers and his team set off for the Russian capital on Tuesday morning after they were scheduled to play the group game at the unusual time of 3:30pm (UK time) on a Wednesday – a weekday typically scheduled for Champions League matches.
Telegraph

Patson Daka scores four – including a nine-minute hat-trick – as Leicester come from behind to stun Spartak Moscow

Patson Daka was signed this summer as a potential successor to Jamie Vardy and his stunning four-goal haul has sparked Leicester’s Europa League campaign back into life. Daka displayed the predatory instincts of Leicester’s legendary forward with four clinical strikes, including a hat-trick in the space of nine minutes, to become the joint-leading scorer in European history for his new club.
chatsports.com

Nigeria defender Balogun scores maiden Europa League goal in Rangers win

Leon Balogun scored his first Uefa Europa League goal in Rangers' 2-0 triumph over Brondby on Thursday night. Balogun's breakthrough in the European competition came just a few days after he broke his international duck for Nigeria in a 2022 World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic. The Super...
The Independent

Football rumours: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future could be decided within days

What the papers sayManchester United’s 5-0 drubbing against Liverpool could have immediate ramifications for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the Manchester Evening News reporting he could be sacked before United’s next game at Tottenham on Saturday. According to the paper, Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane have both already been linked with taking over at Old Trafford, though Conte is understood to have reservations about the club’s structure.Staying with the Red Devils, Metro says midfielder Donny van de Beek has switched agents as he looks to secure a possible winter exit. The 24-year-old has failed to fire since arriving at Old...
Frankfort Times

Foden scores 2, City beats Brighton 4-1 in Premier League

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Phil Foden led a masterful first half from Manchester City in a 4-1 win at Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday. The defending champions were untouchable before halftime as Phil Foden scored in the 28th and 31st minutes after the recalled Ilkay Gundogan had opened the scoring at Amex Stadium.
