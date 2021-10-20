CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Omega Flex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 6 days ago

EXTON, Pa. (AP) _ Omega Flex Inc. (OFLX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $6.1...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omega#Flex#Snapshot#Ap#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
MySanAntonio

First Community Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) _ First Community Bancshares Inc. (FCBC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $12.6 million. The Bluefield, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 73 cents per share. The holding company for First Community Bank posted revenue of $34.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Horizon Technology Finance: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) _ Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (HRZN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $12.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Farmington, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MySanAntonio

First Commonwealth Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) _ First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $34.1 million. The Indiana, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 36 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Sharps Compliance: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) on Wednesday reported a loss of $790,000 in its fiscal first quarter. The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Applied Industrial Technologies: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $53 million. The Cleveland-based company said it had net income of $1.36 per share. The industrial products company posted revenue of $891.7 million in the period. Applied Industrial Technologies expects full-year earnings to be $5...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy