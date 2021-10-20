Omega Flex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) _ First Community Bancshares Inc. (FCBC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $12.6 million. The Bluefield, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 73 cents per share. The holding company for First Community Bank posted revenue of $34.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO