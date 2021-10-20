Omega Flex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) _ First Community Bancshares Inc. (FCBC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $12.6 million. The Bluefield, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 73 cents per share. The holding company for First Community Bank posted revenue of $34.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest...
FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) _ Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (HRZN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $12.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Farmington, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came...
INDIANA, Pa. (AP) _ First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $34.1 million. The Indiana, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 36 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings...
HOUSTON (AP) _ Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) on Wednesday reported a loss of $790,000 in its fiscal first quarter. The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment...
CLEVELAND (AP) _ Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $53 million. The Cleveland-based company said it had net income of $1.36 per share. The industrial products company posted revenue of $891.7 million in the period. Applied Industrial Technologies expects full-year earnings to be $5...
