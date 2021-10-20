Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Probable Thursday

Holiday finished Friday's preseason game against Dallas with 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, eight assists and two steals. The Bucks have taken it easy with Holiday's workload throughout the preseason, but he had an extended leash Friday, leading both teams with 29 minutes played. The 31-year-old has been one of the most dependable, upper-middle-round players in fantasy basketball for the last several years, and he's coming off of the most efficient shooting season -- 50.3% FG, 39.2% 3Pt, 78.7% FT -- of his career.
