Philadelphia, PA

Philly, New Jersey ready to have children inoculated as White House releases pediatric vaccine plan

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 6 days ago

The Biden administration released a distribution plan Wednesday in anticipation of an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.

"As soon as it's available for him, and he's 5, he's going to get it," parent Joe Lombardo said about his son.

His oldest will be 5 years old in April, and he said he's hopeful his two-year-old will also have the opportunity to be vaccinated soon.

As 5 to 11-year-olds and their families wait for the FDA and CDC to green light Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, new details on a distribution plan were released from the White House.

"We will be ready to get shots in arms," said White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients.

The Biden administration says it has secured enough shots to vaccinate 28 million 5 to 11-year-olds, which will be packaged in smaller doses with smaller needles for little arms.

"We've already enrolled more than 25,000 pediatricians, family doctors and other primary care providers to administer vaccines," said Zients.

The feds said they're also working with states and local communities to determine need. Philadelphia health officials say while there will be plenty of vaccines available, they're anticipating high demand in the beginning.

"Similar to boosters, so, if you try to get a vaccine on day one and you struggle, you'll probably be able to get it in a few days or a week. So, don't panic," said Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, acting health commissioner for the City of Philadelphia.

New Jersey health officials said in addition to sending vaccines to pediatric practices, they will open more vaccination sites as they did when vaccines rolled out for adults.

"We will be making sure that the vaccine appropriately gets to pediatricians' offices, primary care offices, FQHC's. We will have several mega sites," said Judy Perichilli, commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Health.

The FDA's advisory committee meets on Oct. 26 to discuss Pfizer's pediatric vaccine and the CDC's independent advisory committee is set to meet on November 2 and 3.

Health officials said they could be vaccinating children in this group as early as the first week in November.

Comments / 25

E-Man
6d ago

I feel sorry for you parents that got this so-called vaccine and now your going to have your kids get it. Why. Did our government or scientists answer these questions yet? Where did Covid come from? Where does our pharmaceutical companies get their drug mixtures to make this so-called vaccine? What is the short and long time side effects from from this so-called vaccine? And why is it mandatory to get this so-called vaccine when all these undocumented illegal immigrants are being shipped all over this country with being vetted or tested for Covid or any other diseases and it’s not mandatory for them? Start answering.

Reply(1)
9
Stacey Craven
6d ago

All ERs received paperwork stating they would in the next 5 months start to see children aged 5 -18 showing symptoms of polio and a lot of other serious symptoms. Why would they all of a sudden start to see this in every state all over the world, it’s not a mystery, it’s the vaccine! Please do your research

Reply(1)
7
Bass Face
6d ago

It's a very effective plannedemic depopulation plan working perfectly because they know that 92% of the american public doesn't read....

Reply(7)
5
 

