Netflix has debuted a special new standalone promo for their upcoming live-action Cowboy Bebop series! Fans have been anxious to see more of Netflix's Cowboy Bebop ever since they first announced one was in the works, and earlier this Summer debuted the first full look at the new series with its opening theme sequence that faithfully recreates the original anime. But while this was a nice debut look, it really did give fans enough of the series itself in motion. Thankfully as Netflix counts down the final month before the new series' debut, they have launched a special promo to give fans an idea of what to expect.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO