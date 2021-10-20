CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA authorizes Moderna and J&J booster shots, OKs mix and match

 6 days ago

U.S. regulators on Wednesday signed off on extending COVID-19 boosters to Americans who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and said anyone eligible for an extra dose can get a brand different from the one they received initially.

