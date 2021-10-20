CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pastor appreciation banquet held in Rayne

By KATC News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xzRKf_0cXV4ENO00

October is Clergy Appreciation Month, and pastors in Acadia Parish were shown some support Tuesday evening in Rayne.

The Community Connections Outreach organized a banquet for area pastors in order to meet and help out some of their needs. During the event, they encouraged pastors by collecting a love offering and sharing words of appreciation.

"What we do is connect with our pastors, connect with the community to show that, let's work together," said Tiffany Richard. "If you have a vision, if the organizations have a business, let's all come together and be one body so that we can be effective in our community."

Pastor Brian Kluth with BlessYourPastor.org, a national ministry, delivered a keynote speech during the event. It also featured a meal and musical selections.

The event was held at The Green Room in Rayne.

La. Book Festival celebrates 17 years

The 17th Annual Louisiana Book Festival will launch programs on Saturday and Sunday, October 30-31, 2021. Additional new content will be available over the following two weeks on Friday, November 5, through Sunday, November 7, and Friday, November 12, through Sunday, November 14. This free, family-friendly, annual festival celebrating readers, writers, and books is being presented virtually this year. More than 80 authors and presenters will discuss their books during more than 40 virtual programs, including 15 presentations for children, tweens, and teens. Virtual programs can be viewed on the Louisiana Book Festival YouTube channel .
LOUISIANA STATE
KATC News

LA State Legislature hold public redistricting forum at UL

The 2020 census will mean changes to the state's political maps. The redistricting process is underway, and there's an effort to get the public involved. Tuesday night, the redistricting roadshow made its way to Lafayette. The public had a chance to get a better idea of the changes that could be in store. Legislators throughout the state and here in Acadiana hosted constituents at UL Lafayette as part of their redistricting road trip.
LOUISIANA STATE
