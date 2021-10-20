Pastor appreciation banquet held in Rayne

October is Clergy Appreciation Month, and pastors in Acadia Parish were shown some support Tuesday evening in Rayne.

The Community Connections Outreach organized a banquet for area pastors in order to meet and help out some of their needs. During the event, they encouraged pastors by collecting a love offering and sharing words of appreciation.

"What we do is connect with our pastors, connect with the community to show that, let's work together," said Tiffany Richard. "If you have a vision, if the organizations have a business, let's all come together and be one body so that we can be effective in our community."

Pastor Brian Kluth with BlessYourPastor.org, a national ministry, delivered a keynote speech during the event. It also featured a meal and musical selections.

The event was held at The Green Room in Rayne.

