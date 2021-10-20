CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FDA OKs mixing COVID vaccines; backs Moderna, J&J boosters

By Associated Press
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators on Wednesday signed off on extending COVID-19 boosters to Americans who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and said anyone eligible for an extra dose can get a brand different from the one they received initially. The Food and Drug Administration’s decisions mark a big step toward expanding […]

Washington State
