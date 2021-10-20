Behind Tesla's Impressive Q3 Deliveries, Profits
Dan Ives, the managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities, joined Cheddar to talk about Tesla's Q3 earnings beat. Ives noted that economists had already known the electric automaker's delivery rate would be impressive but its profitability was one of the biggest takeaways from the report. With most of Tesla's delivered vehicles being the lower-priced Model-3, Ives said the Model-Y and Model-3 mass-market vehicles are "how this green tidal wave takes the next step.
Comments / 0