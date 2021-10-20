Behind Tesla's Impressive Q3 Deliveries, Profits

From Wall Street to Silicon Valley, these are the top stories that moved markets and had investors, business leaders, and entrepreneurs talking this week on Cheddar. The Dow and S&P 500 ended the week at or near all-time highs, despite the inflationary and labor/supply constraints that have been buffeting the economy, dragging down President Biden’s approval ratings, and leading to growing concerns about the upcoming holiday season. Unilever and Procter & Gamble, two of the biggest consumer products companies in the world, said they’d keep raising prices on more household items in order to contend with rising supply chain and commodity costs. Both P&G and Unilever in the U.S., along with Danone and Nestlé in Europe, warned that cost pressures are going to start hitting their balance sheets if global economic conditions don’t improve. For now, though, those price increases are being eaten by retailers and consumers.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO