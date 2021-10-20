Rangers’ Handling of Kravtsov, Andersson Highlights Need for Change of Approach

The news is out, 2018 9th-overall selection Vitali Kravtsov is unhappy with not making the starting lineup for the New York Rangers, will not report to their AHL affiliate and has asked for a trade, a request which will reportedly be granted. This isn’t new for the Rangers, as 7th overall selection in 2017 Lias Andersson, was also unhappy and ultimately traded to the Los Angeles Kings just four days after his suspension by the team. Both cases, interestingly enough, saw the players refusal of going to Hartford, the Rangers AHL affiliate, but both were willing to go to their new team’s respective AHL affiliate. Lias ended up playing 15 games for the Ontario Reign while mixing in for 23 games with the Kings last season. Vitaly also says he is OK with some more AHL-seasoning... as long as it isn’t with Hartford.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO