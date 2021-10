U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., Friday said he agrees with President Joe Biden’s recent suggestion that the Senate should either reform or eliminate the filibuster rule. Democrats are trying to pass legislation to expand voting rights protections, key social safety net programs, and make expansive infrastructure improvements. Biden addressed the filibuster at a CNN […] The post Van Hollen Says He Backs Biden’s Openness To Filibuster Reform appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO