(Elk Grove Village, IL) — Multiple groups are declaring a children’s mental health national emergency. Is it possible that forced masking, lockdowns, fractured school experiences, social isolation, and fearmonger of the pandemic play a role? The organizations including the American Academy of Pediatrics says exisiting challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic are the reasons why. The groups cite CDC data that noted an increase in mental health emergency visits last year. AAP President Dr. Lee Beers described the move as “an urgent call” to lawmakers that something must be done. The President of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry added “the time for swift and deliberate action is now.”

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO