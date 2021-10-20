CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Manchester United performance against Atalanta a ‘major worry’ despite comeback, says Paul Scholes

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uwk8K_0cXV1Pf600

Manchester United ’s first-half display against Atalanta in the Champions League was a “major worry”, former midfielder Paul Scholes insisted, despite their late comeback and Cristiano Ronaldo ’s winner at Old Trafford.

United were two goals down at half time but stormed back to win three vital points in the Champions Legaue and ease the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer .

But Scholes said United’s stirring comeback papered over the cracks and said he was concerned by United’s defensive performance ahead of the Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday.

“I get all the excitement [after United’s win] but that first half, it put me off the second half,” Scholes told BT Sport. “I just thought that if United were playing a better team, they [the opposition] would have been out of sight.

“It’s Atalanta, who had five players missing and a defender who had to go off at half time. It’s great and I get the excitement, but there was something that I didn’t enjoy. That first half was worrying.

“They looked anything apart from a team, for me. They lacked unity - it was the back four, the two midfielders and the rest. That for me was a worrying sign. Can they go and play against Liverpool like that? Manchester City, better teams in the Champions League? Never in a million years.

“I don’t want to sound like a party pooper because it’s a great night for the fans, it’s a great comeback. Cristiano the hero again, winning us the game. But that first half was a major worry for me.”

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand added: “In some ways I understand what Paul is saying, but I feel you’ve got to use that second half as a reference point.

“There was much more unity. They weren’t as easy to play through. But if anyone had any doubt that these players will run and fight for Ole, yes they will. They showed that in the second half and they’ve got to use that second half.

“Yes, they can improve tactically here and there but they can put a shift in. People were questioning them after Leicester but today they showed there was a togetherness.”

After they host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, United play Tottenham, Atalanta again in the Champions League before facing Manchester City in the Premier League.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Paul Pogba's public criticism of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United's tactics 'doesn't sit well' with former club captain Rio Ferdinand, as he admits he 'wouldn't be happy' with French star after Leicester outburst

Rio Ferdinand admits he 'wouldn't be happy' with Paul Pogba and his recent public outburst had he been his team-mate. The Frenchman spoke candidly in a post-match interview after Manchester United's 4-2 defeat at Leicester City. Speaking to the BBC after their loss at the King Power Stadium - their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes says under-fire boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has earned the right to see out the season despite their patchy form

Paul Scholes says Manchester United should stick with under-fire boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer until at least the end of the season. The Red Devils splashed out over £100million in the summer on a lavish recruitment drive which saw them bring back superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, but they have struggled during the early stages of this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Paul Pogba says Manchester United conceded ‘stupid goals’ in defeat at Leicester

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Paul Pogba admitted careless Manchester United deserved to lose after their unbeaten away record went up in smoke in chaotic fashion at Leicester. The Old Trafford giants lost a Premier League match on the road for the first time since January 2020 as Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes romped to a thrilling 4-2 win on Saturday afternoon.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rio Ferdinand
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Paul Scholes
soccertimes.com

Manchester United vs Atalanta preview, prediction and odds

Prediction and odds for the game: Manchester United (3/4) vs Atalanta (10/3) On Wednesday night, Manchester United host Atalanta at Old Trafford, in what could be a pivotal game in Group F of the Champions League. Manchester United. Red Devils head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is facing a major test...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Metro International

Soccer-Ronaldo header seals United comeback win over Atalanta

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Cristiano Ronaldo headed in an 81st-minute winner as Manchester United came from two goals down to beat Atalanta 3-2 in a pulsating Champions League Group F match at Old Trafford on Wednesday. After a poor first-half display, with Atalanta taking a 2-0 lead in at the break,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo completes Manchester United’s comeback win over Atalanta on wild Champions League night

It was the sort of script that is loved at this club, but it’s impossible to escape the feeling this one was used to paper over cracks that are by now huge gaps.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will doubtless put this down to the spirit and soul of the club, and it is true to say that this 3-2 win over Atalanta again showed that this team are at the very least playing for their manager. Cristiano Ronaldo offered yet another late match-winning moment, on another raucous European night.It was just that this victory was as much down to the willingness of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Atalanta#Manchester United#The Champions League#Old Trafford#Gunnar#Bt Sport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

'It's the formation that's been bad, 4-2-4... you are going to get absolutely DESTROYED with that': Paul Scholes critical of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tactics after Manchester United's woeful first-half against Atalanta

Paul Scholes has taken aim at the two-man midfield in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's formation, claiming it leaves Manchester United susceptible to being 'absolutely destroyed' following their woeful first half against Atalanta. United found themselves two goals down at half time of their crunch Champions League Group F fixture at Old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Paul Pogba hails Manchester United for showing great 'character' in their comeback win against Atalanta and insists 'you could feel the belief and the positive energy' at Old Trafford

Paul Pogba believes Manchester United showed their true character by bouncing back from recent poor performances and a two-goal deficit to seal a stunning 3-2 comeback win against Atalanta. All eyes were on Old Trafford on Wednesday to see whether under-fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could steer his side to victory...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'doesn't trust' Paul Pogba in Manchester United's central midfield, insists Paul Scholes after Frenchman is DROPPED for Fred for crunch Champions League tie against Atalanta

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has run out of patience with Paul Pogba and no longer trusts him to play in central midfield for Manchester United, according to Paul Scholes. The 28-year-old was dropped from the starting XI by the Norwegian for the crunch Champions League group match against Atalanta at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Paul Scholes Dismantles Man United's Win Over Atalanta, Makes Bold Jurgen Klopp Claim

Paul Scholes has described how Jurgen Klopp will have been watching Manchester United's first-half display against Atalanta with glee this evening. The hosts went 2-0 down at Old Trafford within the first half-hour, after yet more calamitous defending. A spirited second-half comeback did see United eventually prevail, thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and - as ever - Cristiano Ronaldo.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

'The first half put me off the second' - Scholes not happy with Manchester United despite thrilling Atalanta comeback

The Red Devils were once more forced to fight their way back into contention after falling behind, and one ex-star does not like what he saw. Former Manchester United star Paul Scholes was not impressed with his side's remarkable comeback victory in the Champions League against Atalanta, warning the Red Devils cannot afford a similar performance against their Premier League rivals.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool humiliation joins Manchester United’s heaviest Premier League defeats

Manchester United have crashed to an embarrassing 5-0 defeat to Liverpool to pile the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick at a shellshocked Old Trafford, with some home fans having already left before a miserable afternoon was made worse by the dismissal of half-time substitute Paul Pogba for a foul on Naby Keita.Here, the PA news agency charts eight other heavy losses United have suffered in the Premier League.Newcastle 5 Manchester United 0, October 20, 1996Philippe Albert’s stunning lob over Peter Schmeichel capped a thumping win as Kevin Keegan’s men gained some revenge having lost the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Jurgen Klopp rejects claim by Paul Scholes that he was 'rubbing his hands together' watching Manchester United's comeback win over Atalanta and labels their victory 'pure power presentation' ahead of Sunday's clash

Jurgen Klopp has dismissed claims from Paul Scholes that he was 'rubbing his hands together' while watching Manchester United's 3-2 comeback win over Atalanta in the week. Scholes delivered a fearful assessment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side after they fought back from 2-0 down to beat the Serie A outfit in the Champions League with in-form Liverpool due to visit Old Trafford on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

307K+
Followers
125K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy