Scorpios Are Refusing to Get Vaccinated, Health Department Says

By Blake Montgomery
 6 days ago
Virgos and Scorpios aren’t likely to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but Leos and Aquariuses are definitely down for inoculation, according to one astrologically minded Utah health department. On Tuesday, the Salt...

Marietta Daily Journal

Safe to get COVID, flu vaccines at same time; Walker County Health Department offering both shots

Public health officials with the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District are urging Northwest Georgians to protect themselves, their families, and those around them by getting vaccinated against influenza as the state enters flu season while experiencing a surge of COVID-19 caused by the Delta variant. “COVID-19 is...
State
Utah State
Marietta Daily Journal

As low dose COVID-19 vaccine approval nears readiness, local health department says it's prepared

Children aged between 5-11 may be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting early November, and representatives at the Northwest Health District of the Georgia Department of Public Health say they're ready. "We’re preparing to offer child COVID-19 immunizations to kids in that 5-11 age bracket," Georgia Department of Public...
WGME

No unemployment checks for Maine health workers who refuse COVID-19 vaccine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — There will be no state unemployment benefits for health care workers who are fired for refusing to get employer-mandated vaccinations against COVID-19, state officials said Thursday. Already, a small number of workers have quit rather than be fully vaccinated ahead of the deadline at month’s end.
EatThis

CDC Director Says Be Careful Going Here Because of COVID

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has reason to be hopeful—COVID cases continue to go down. She also has reason to urge caution—there are still 64 million unvaccinated Americans who could get or spread COVID, just in time for the holidays. With gatherings in mind, Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace asked Walensky about the safety of sporting events, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Read on to discover how you can be safe in these spaces—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
CBS DFW

Texas Department Of State Health Services To Lay Out Plan For Giving Kids COVID Vaccine

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Last week the Biden administration announced COVID-19 vaccines will be an option for children as young as 5 years old after the Center For Disease Control authorizes Pfizer’s shot. And it could be available in North Texas for emergency use in physicians offices, schools and other trusted providers soon. The Texas Department Of State Health Services is holding a news conference on October 25 to lay out its plan. Pfizer said its children’s vaccine is ⅓ of what adults receive and is 90% effective in 5-11 year olds. With school back in session and the rise of the delta variant, COVID-19...
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Warns Bugs Are Spreading A Dangerous Disease Around The United States

Texas (and many other states) are currently facing a massive battle against Covid-19. But unfortunately, that's not the only disease the country will have to deal with during 2021. The Kissing Bug spreads a parasite that causes Chagas disease. Quoting the CDC: "Chagas disease occurs immediately after infection, and can last up to a few weeks or months. During the acute phase, parasites may be found in the circulating blood. This phase of infection is usually mild or asymptomatic.
Axios

Maine health care staff won't get unemployment benefits if they refuse vaccine

Maine health care workers who face firing for defying COVID vaccine requirements will not be eligible to receive unemployment benefits, AP reports. Why it matters: The notice comes as Maine's hospitals suffer labor shortages partly related to the state's vaccine mandate. One of the state's biggest hospitals has had to turn away trauma and pediatric patients and shutter an entire department, according to a local CBS affiliate.
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Are Unvaccinated FEMA Health Care Workers Replacing Nurses And Doctors Who Refuse To Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19?

A viral Instagram post claims that Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) health care workers are replacing nurses and doctors who refuse to get COVID-19 vaccines and that the FEMA workers are not required to be vaccinated. Verdict: False. FEMA employees are subject to the executive order requiring federal employees within...
stateofreform.com

Virginia Department of Health announces updates to vaccine dashboards

Today, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced that data about boosters and third doses have been added to its vaccine dashboards. This enhancement to the dashboards is another step in VDH’s continued efforts to provide timely and accurate information in a transparent way to the public about our COVID-19 vaccine response.
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Oct. 29

The worst of the pandemic seemed to be behind us when COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. But over the past year, the battle against the disease has continued. A new, fast-spreading variant hit the country at the same time vaccination rates slowed, causing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket back up over the summer. As a result, many U.S. officials have introduced COVID vaccine mandates to help keep citizens safe. In several major cities, including New York City, proof of vaccination is required just to enter most indoor spaces, and various companies have started to require vaccinations for employees, aided by orders from President Joe Biden. Soon, a new vaccine policy will affect hundreds of thousands of people, and it goes into effect in just a few days.
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
