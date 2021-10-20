Bach and Dance set for CWU on Oct. 29

Two new exhibits have opened at the Central Washington University Museum of Culture and Environment, and will be on display until Dec. 4, according to a news release from CWU. On display in the main gallery is ʔax̌ʷmn ̓ - “To Brush the Water”: Reviving Canoe Culture on the Upper Columbia River (2012 – 2021), curated by artist and scholar Shawn Brigman, an enrolled member of the Spokane Tribe of Indians and descendant of the snʕáyckst (Sinixt) and tk’emlúps te Secwepemc (Shuswap), both of whom are documented as historically employing bark sturgeon-nose canoes.

MUSEUMS ・ 14 DAYS AGO