CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

FDA Authorizes Moderna, Johnson and Johnson COVID Boosters and Mix-and-Match Vaccines

By Justin Klawans
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Today's actions demonstrate our commitment to public health in proactively fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic," the FDA commissioner...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, This Is Likely the Soonest You Can Get a Booster

If you got a double dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or the single shot made by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) earlier this year, you're likely on edge these days, wondering when it will be your turn to get a booster. It's been a month since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) advisory committee voted unanimously to recommend the emergency use authorization (EUA) of a booster dose from Pfizer, which was the first of the three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. to submit its necessary paperwork. Less than a week later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) advisory committee met and then it only took a day for CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD, to endorse the recommendation. Ever since, eligible Pfizer recipients have been lining up to get their boosters, but the message has been clear to those who got one of the other two COVID-19 vaccines—don't try to wiggle your way into the queue for a Pfizer booster; wait your turn to boost with the original vaccine you received. Now, however, we finally have a solid idea of what the booster timeline looks like for those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. Read on to find out when it'll finally be your turn!
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Woodcock
Street.Com

Second Johnson & Johnson Shot? Here’s What the FDA Advisor Panel Said

The Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee recommended that adults over the age of 18, who have already received an initial dose of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Report and Janssen’s COVID vaccine, receive a second dose of the vaccine two months after initial inoculation.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

Taking Your Medication This Way Could Be Deadly, FDA Says

When taking a new medication, it's hard not to worry about the potential side effects. After all, even after reading the list of potential complications that accompany your medication, you can't predict exactly how introducing a new medicine into your routine will affect you personally. However, the U.S. Food &...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Johnson Johnson
CBS News

Virologist who helped develop Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on mixing doses

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will review the Food and Drug Administrations's decision to approve booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines, which would allow more than 15 million Americans to get a booster shot. Dr. Dan Barouch, a physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston and director at the Center For Virology and Vaccine Research who helped develop the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, joins CBSN to discuss mixing and matching doses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Study Claims People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Are Less Likely To Die Of Other Causes As Well

According to a new study published by the CDC, people fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 vaccine are also less likely to die of other causes other than the virus as well!. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their official website on Friday, telling the population that receiving the shots might just lower their risk of death regardless of cause, as opposed to unvaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
hngn.com

FDA Recalls 2 Blood Pressure Medicines, Asks the Public To Stop Taking Them

The FDA conducted two drug recalls and urged the people to stop taking them and contact their doctors immediately. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Recall Batches of Its Tablets. Lupin Pharmaceuticals is recalling batches of Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan with Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, according to the FDA. Doctors prescribe the drug to individuals with type 2 diabetes to manage hypertension, low blood pressure, and symptoms, as per MSN News.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

If You've Done This, You May Not Benefit From a Booster, Experts Say

An advisory panel for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has unanimously endorsed booster shots for all three U.S. COVID vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients are still awaiting official authorization and recommendations from the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but Pfizer booster shots are well underway. According to the CDC, more than 9 million people have gotten an additional dose of the Pfizer vaccine, despite eligibility for select groups just being authorized in late September. But regardless of the enthusiasm for third shots, not everyone needs to be in such a rush for boosters.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Thegardenisland.com

Moderna, J&J boosters get green light

LIHU‘E — Julie McDonald of Ho‘ola Lahui Hawai‘i said she was going to get her Moderna booster at the close of the vaccine clinic Saturday at Isenberg Park. “We just got the approval for the Moderna and Johnson &Johnson vaccines,” McDonald said. “We had to learn about the new boosters before getting here. Previously, we only had the Pfizer booster that was approved.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
KGO

US expected to authorize Moderna, J&J booster shots as soon as today

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. is expected to greenlight COVID-19 vaccine boosters for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots as soon as Wednesday, ABC News has learned. Federal regulators are also expected to authorize the mixing and matching of booster doses this week in an effort to provide flexibility as the campaign for extra shots expands.
HEALTH
CNET

CDC recommends boosters for Johnson & Johnson: What to know

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended booster shots for all recipients of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine Thursday night, saying everyone who got the one-dose shot can get another dose of Johnson & Johnson at least two months after they were vaccinated-- or a booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna.
INDUSTRY
AFP

Moderna or Pfizer booster works better for people vaccinated with J&J: study

People who received Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine may benefit from a booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna, preliminary results of a US study published Wednesday showed. And antibody levels for those who had originally received Moderna shots were higher "irrespective of the booster vaccine administered," when compared with those who had initially received Pfizer or J&J, the study said.
INDUSTRY
Washington Post

CDC signs off on Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters and says people can get a shot different from their original one

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. Tens of millions of Americans can sign up to get Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters beginning Friday after the nation’s top public health official endorsed recommendations from expert advisers that the shots are safe and effective at bolstering protection against the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
613K+
Followers
66K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy