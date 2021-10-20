CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Timo Werner Hamstring Injury Update

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on Timo Werner's hamstring injury which saw him replaced in the first half of Chelsea's Champions League win over Malmo.

The 25-year-old pulled up with a hamstring injury just before half-time and was replaced by Callum Hudson-Odoi a minute before the interval.

Werner hobbled down the tunnel straight to the medical room, becoming Chelsea's second injury casualty on the night after Romelu Lukaku (ankle) was also forced off in the opening 54.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YXGOr_0cXV0cDs00
SIPA USA

It was a frustrating double blow for Thomas Tuchel, who will be hoping the German's injury isn't too serious.

Following the 4-0 win, Tuchel gave an update on the German and revealed: "Muscle injury and hamstrings for Timo. They will be some days out, I guess."

Lukaku was also forced off and the boss added that Chelsea now have to cope without the duo.

He added: "We have a lot of games and competitions, so now we have to deal and find solutions, no excuses.

"The two were in good shape. They have a certain statistics on their side. They are dangerous, they can create and score. We need to find solutions. The guys who waited for the chance need to prove that they can do the same thing. Whoever it might be, the race is on. The guys who start Norwich next game have our trust. We will try to find new solutions. Let’s try to stay positive.

"We won games without Timo and Romelu before. We don’t want to have these problems too often. But it happens. It’s during the season, you cannot hide from the fact that these type of things happen. "

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Chelsea striker Timo Werner delighted with sudden goalscoring form

Chelsea striker Timo Werner is delighted with his sudden run of goalscoring form. Goals against Aston Villa and Southampton saw Werner enter the international break in a buoyant mood and his brace in Skopje secured the Germans' place at next year's World Cup in Qatar, taking his tally to four goals in five games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Timo Werner could finally be set to show his best form for Chelsea

Timo Werner's Chelsea career to date has been characterised by glaring missed opportunities, unselfish assists and false goalscoring dawns in the form of tap-ins. For a while now it has felt as though he will be the latest in a long line of costly, Milhouse-esque duds to play for the Blues in the modern era - following in the footsteps of the likes of Mateja Kezman, Andriy Shevchenko, Fernando Torres and Falcao.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Tribal Football

Newcastle in regular contact with Chelsea striker Timo Werner

Newcastle United are in regular contact with Chelsea striker Timo Werner. BILD says the Magpies, under new ownership, are looking to reinforce their squad and have identified Werner as a potential target for the January transfer window. Chelsea signed the 25-year-old in June 2020 for £48m. However, he failed to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Newcastle transfer news: Magpies plot move for Chelsea forward Timo Werner

Newcastle have included Timo Werner on their list of transfer targets, according to reports. Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) completed the takeover of the Magpies last week. The controversial deal was granted approval after the PIF succeeded in convincing the Premier League that it is a separate entity to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamstring Injury#Hamstrings#German
Tribal Football

Chelsea manager Tuchel confirms injuries for Lukaku, Werner

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner suffered injuries in the victory over Malmo on Wednesday. Both players had to be substituted during the 4-0 win and are now in doubt to face Norwich City on Saturday. "We have a twist of the ankle for Romelu,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Chelsea dealt double injury blow as strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner are BOTH injured in first-half against Malmo, as Thomas Tuchel calls on other players to 'step up'

Thomas Tuchel faces major injury concerns over key attackers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner after the pair limped off against Malmo last night. The Blues’ comprehensive win over the Swedes came at cost after Lukaku sustained an injury to his right ankle while fellow attacker Werner suffered a hamstring strain.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Chelsea may be in the hunt to sign striking sensation Erling Haaland but they need the Borussia Dortmund star NOW after concerning injuries to Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner following victory over Malmo

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Chelsea’s interest in Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland next summer - but how the German could do with the Norwegian sensation immediately. While everything was going according to plan in terms of the result, Chelsea were lurching into a worrying attacking injury crisis against Malmo on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Kai Havertz insists 'you always have to be ready' after coming on a substitute and scoring during Chelsea's 4-0 win over Malmo following in-game injuries to Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner

Kai Havertz says he was always in the mindset to make a difference for Chelsea after impressing as an early substitute during their 4-0 Champions League win over Malmo on Wednesday night. Havertz was called into action after 23 minutes when first-choice striker Romelu Lukaku had to be withdrawn due...
SOCCER
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
419
Followers
3K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy