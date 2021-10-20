CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Tuchel Delivers Romelu Lukaku Ankle Injury Update

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Thomas Tuchel has provided an injury update on Romelu Lukaku after he was forced off against Malmo due to an ankle injury.

The 28-year-old won Chelsea a penalty in the 19th minute after being sliced down in the box. He was unable to continue, limping off and struggling to put weight in ankle.

Jorginho scored the resulting penalty, sending Johan Dahlin the wrong way as the Blues recorded a 4-0 win in Group H.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HVjQO_0cXV0Xl700
SIPA USA

Lukaku was replaced by Kai Havertz in the 23rd minute, and Tuchel has offered an update on the condition of the Belgian following the Group H win.

He said: "We have a twist of the ankle with Romelu. Muscle injury and hamstrings for Timo. They will be some days out, I guess."

Tuchel added: "The two were in good shape. They have a certain statistics on their side. They are dangerous, they can create and score. We need to find solutions. The guys who waited for the chance need to prove that they can do the same thing. Whoever it might be, the race is on. The guys who start Norwich next game have our trust. We will try to find new solutions. Let’s try to stay positive. We won games without Timo and Romelu before. We don’t want to have these problems too often. But it happens. It’s during the season, you cannot hide from the fact that these type of things happen."

Timo Werner was also forced off in the first half with a hamstring problem, adding to the Blues' injury problems on a wet night in west London.

