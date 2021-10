The last time they met, Bobby Lashley was WWE champion. And he hadn’t yet put Goldberg’s son in the Hurt Lock. The incident with Gage Goldberg happened after the referee stopped his dad’s attempt to take the title from Lashley at SummerSlam. MVP (more or less) took out the WWE Hall of Famer’s knee with his cane, eventually leading to the end of the match. The All Mighty, being The All Mighty, went to inflict more punishment on Bill G. His teenage son went to make the save, and got that work from the then-champ.

WWE ・ 5 DAYS AGO