Peter Davis: WOW Trail needs to extend to Weirs Beach

laconiadailysun.com
 7 days ago

It's staring the city council right in the face, yet they turn away. The WOW Trail needs to extend to Weirs Beach, there is just no denying it. Diverting attention with a trail around Opechee will not cut it. The opposition from South Down...

www.laconiadailysun.com

Long Beach Press-Telegram

Long Beach runners ready to hit LA River trail

The Wrigley River Run will return to a live format on Saturday, Oct. 30, along the LA River, Dominguez Gap Wetlands and the historic Wrigley neighborhood. It’s been more than a year since the last run took place. Organizers are taking advantage of the timing to add a Halloween theme, with costume contests, medals and T-shirts for all participants.
LONG BEACH, CA
laconiadailysun.com

Future of 2 Weirs Beach streets goes to City Council

LACONIA — Residents in a Weirs Beach subdivision are waiting to see if the city will continue to maintain the streets in their neighborhood. The City Council is scheduled to take up the matter Monday when it decides whether to accept Plantation Road and Colonial Drive as city streets even though they do not meet the city’s standards for public roads.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
Duluth News Tribune

Lakewalk trail extension now open at Brighton Beach

Pedestrians and bicyclists can now use a paved trail through Kitchi Gammi Park, otherwise known as Brighton Beach. The new section of trail is an extension of the Lakewalk which connects to U.S. Bicycle Route 41 which follows Scenic Highway 61 from Duluth to Two Harbors. Motor vehicle access to...
DULUTH, MN
Galveston.com

Like Beaches, Salt Marshes Need Restoration, Too

Those who traveled Seawall Boulevard west of 61st Street in August saw a huge pipe on the beach spewing upward a slurry of water and sand. And if they stopped and watched long enough, they saw the water drain off while the sand was spread about with heavy machinery. This most recent effort to restore our beaches is similar to the one I described in a blog last summer (see “Galveston’s newest beach,” July 7, 2020).
GALVESTON, TX
laconiadailysun.com

Real about all things in New Hampshire at Center Harbor Library

CENTER HARBOR — Still lost in the stacks, your attention might be drawn to the Special New Hampshire Collection found on the shelves wrapping the back wall of the Nichols Library. Herein lies a small but spectacular collection of all things New Hampshire! Titles span nonfiction subjects from Haunted New Hampshire, to Bad Blood: Freedom and Death in the White Mountains, and Not Without Peril: 150 Years of Misadventure on the Presidential Range of New Hampshire. You can even find trail maps for foot and bike, as well as auto-touring should you be inclined to explore this beautiful state yourself. For those more inclined to exploration from the warmth and comfort of their favorite comfy chair, you can take in the history, grandeur and even flavors of the Granite State with titles like Mustered: Foot Soldiers of the 12th, Colorful Journey: An Artist’s Adventure — Drawing Every Town in New Hampshire, and A Taste of New Hampshire — Second Helpings. Finally, the New Hampshire Collection holds a number of books about the lakes region, as well as works by New Hampshire authors.
CENTER HARBOR, NH
laconiadailysun.com

OOO LaLa Creative Cakes supports their Canal Street neighbor

LACONIA — Chef LaShunda Allen is always thinking of new ways to support her community and her local neighbors... During this pandemic she has watched her neighbors struggle with their business. Certainly few businesses were hit harder than Penny Pitou Travel. Now that Chef Allen sees them slowly climbing out of this pandemic she wanted to find a way to celebrate a small victory with their staff.
LACONIA, NH
Only In Southern California

Stroll Alongside Railroad Tracks On The Beautiful San Clemente Beach Trail In Southern California

One of the best things about living in Southern California is getting to enjoy the beautiful California Coast! There is no shortage of ways to explore our breathtaking coastline, whether it be on foot or on the water. However, one of our favorite ways to enjoy a day on the coast is strolling along the San Clemente Beach Trail. Running alongside the railroad tracks, you’ll enjoy the most spectacular views of the ocean from the trail’s beginning to its end. Is there anything more amazing?
CALIFORNIA STATE
WLOS.com

Myrtle Beach leaders pitch rails to trails concept to county, connecting ICW to the beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — This week the potential for another economic engine to the county and Myrtle Beach was on full display before county officials in Conway. The county's Infrastructure and Regulation Committee meeting looked almost like a city function given the number of city officials crowded in the room to share their hopes with county councilmembers for a "Rails to Trails" project.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
laconiadailysun.com

Trail extension would add more WOW

LACONIA — A proposed adjunct to the WOW Trail would provide an extended route for bikers, joggers, or those looking for a leisurely and scenic stroll — all within the city limits. The roughly 5-mile route — called the Opechee Loop — would start where the WOW Trail currently ends...
LACONIA, NH
Idaho Only

The Tiny Historic Town In Idaho That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination

Idaho is full of beautiful small towns that make for the perfect day trip destination. However, there is one tiny historic town in Idaho that should be at the top of almost every list: Riggins. Located in west-central Idaho, this tiny town is truly a remarkable place that must be on your bucket list. From its fascinating history to the most incredible views and thrilling outdoor adventures, Riggins is one area in Idaho that you’ll immediately fall in love with.
IDAHO STATE
Only In Virginia

The Virginia Ghost Town That’s Perfect For An Autumn Day Trip

There’s something about autumn that inspires adventure. Perhaps it’s the idyllic temperatures, the fresh air, or the foliage, but there’s really nothing that compares to a fall day trip here in Virginia. For a day trip that you won’t soon forget, we recommend venturing to one of Virginia’s most photographed ghost towns: Union Level. A once-thriving destination in the nineteenth century, this corner of Virginia has long been forgotten except by those who are intrigued by its sun-bleached boards and overgrown facades. Here’s more on why a trip to Union Level belongs on your fall itinerary.
VIRGINIA STATE
laconiadailysun.com

K. Peddlar Bridges: Anderson has experience that Laconia school board needs

On Nov. 2, please consider voting for Jennifer Anderson for school board at-large. I have known Jennifer primarily through her work with the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association and as a member of that board of directors, I can attest to the leadership and professional experience she will bring to the school board. In addition to working with state and city officials, Jennifer also works with motorcyclists and business people from all arenas and all walks of life and she does so with respect and levelheadedness.
LACONIA, NH
dequeenbee.com

Volunteers needed to build bike/hiking trails at De Queen Lake

The next bike trail building day at De Queen Lake is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30 at 9 a.m. “Meet at the Pine Ridge Park boat ramp, bring some gloves, and if you stay until the end of the day I will feed you some good food,” Dr Jason Lofton of Legacy Initiatives wrote in a social media post..
DE QUEEN, AR
Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk to require trees on all developments, part of effort to expand canopy — and absorb water

The city of Norfolk wants more trees shading bus stops, lining streets, covering your backyard. Trees are useful not only in the fight against climate change but also to weather its consequences, such as extreme heat and increased rainfall, city officials say. They clean particulate matter, support pollinators and other wildlife, reduce energy bills and add beauty. With new rules approved by ...
NORFOLK, VA
laconiadailysun.com

Jayne Morris Crowther: Keep momentum going by reelecting Hosmer

Like many Laconians, I watched the mayoral debate last week and was struck by the stark differences between Mayor Andrew Hosmer and his challenger. Hosmer was upbeat and extremely optimistic about Laconia’s future. It reminded me of an earlier political ad called “Morning in America.” In that ad, folks woke up to a new spirit and hope that things were getting better and would continue to do so. Residents of Laconia are similarly seeing a revitalization of our downtown, Lakeport and Weirs areas. Our city is becoming a “go to” area for investors and vacationers. We are proud of that. But, his opponent saw only drug addition and homelessness and painted a bleak future for us in our city.
LACONIA, NH
austintexas.gov

Construction Will Soon Extend the Northern Walnut Creek Urban Trail

The Northern Walnut Creek Trail will gain one mile in length by the end of 2022. In partnership with the Austin Parks and Recreation Department, Austin Public Works’ Urban Trails Program will begin construction on Northern Walnut Creek Trail Section 2A later this month. Section 2A will extend the Northern Walnut Creek Trail from Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park to the Walnut Bluffs trailhead, just east of North Lamar Boulevard. With funds from the 2016 Mobility Bond, the 1.3-mile long, 12-foot-wide trail includes the construction of two bridges and four boardwalks. Section 2A will provide a safe east-west route for people walking and biking with the construction of a pedestrian path beneath North Lamar Boulevard. Construction of the urban trail is expected to last 12 months.
AUSTIN, TX
laconiadailysun.com

Annual Mae Hart Thanksgiving Dinner

MEREDITH — The annual Mae Hart Thanksgiving Dinner will once again take place on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25, at the Meredith Community Center thanks to the generosity of the Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant. Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant has partnered with the Meredith Parks and Recreation Department for years to...

