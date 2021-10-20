Peter Davis: WOW Trail needs to extend to Weirs Beach

CENTER HARBOR — Still lost in the stacks, your attention might be drawn to the Special New Hampshire Collection found on the shelves wrapping the back wall of the Nichols Library. Herein lies a small but spectacular collection of all things New Hampshire! Titles span nonfiction subjects from Haunted New Hampshire, to Bad Blood: Freedom and Death in the White Mountains, and Not Without Peril: 150 Years of Misadventure on the Presidential Range of New Hampshire. You can even find trail maps for foot and bike, as well as auto-touring should you be inclined to explore this beautiful state yourself. For those more inclined to exploration from the warmth and comfort of their favorite comfy chair, you can take in the history, grandeur and even flavors of the Granite State with titles like Mustered: Foot Soldiers of the 12th, Colorful Journey: An Artist’s Adventure — Drawing Every Town in New Hampshire, and A Taste of New Hampshire — Second Helpings. Finally, the New Hampshire Collection holds a number of books about the lakes region, as well as works by New Hampshire authors.

CENTER HARBOR, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO