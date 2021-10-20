CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

DrummBeat: Sooners recruiting Notes | What's left for 2022 | Where does OU stand with top targets? | Part 1

By Brandon Drumm
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma's ChampU22 class sits at 8th with 16...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Stunning Quarterback Development

Coming into the 2021 college football regular season, Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler and Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei were arguably the two most-hyped quarterbacks in the country. Fast forward to mid-October, though, and both quarterbacks were on the bench. Rattler was benched for freshman quarterback Caleb Williams earlier this month. Uiagalelei was benched...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Another eventful college football Saturday is in the books. ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings heading into the final week of October. The race for the College Football Playoff is heating up, with the inaugural rankings set to be released soon. In the meantime, ESPN’s computer model has updated its rankings.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama fans pile on LSU for returning tickets to Nov. 6 game

Alabama fans sure enjoyed the news that LSU has returned some of its visitors allotment of tickets ahead of the Nov. 6 game in Tuscaloosa. They unleashed a torrent of comments once Alabama announced the news. Here’s a sampling of some of the reactions:. “Roll Tide, what?”. “Weren’t there some...
ALABAMA STATE
everythinglubbock.com

8 potential candidates to be new Texas Tech head coach

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech’s head football coach job opened up Monday when the school dismissed Matt Wells eight games into his third season. Offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie was tapped to be the interim coach for the rest of the 2021 season, but the school has not named a permanent successor.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sooners#Time And Again#Recruiting#American Football#Drummbeat#Ou#Champu22
theutcecho.com

UT Slapped with Harsh Punishments Following Ole Miss Game

Vol fans will never forget where they were Saturday, Oct. 16 when the Ole Miss Rebels visited Knoxville. This isn’t because Tennessee shocked the nation by defeating the then No. 13 Rebels. No, something else happened entirely and, arguably, something more exciting. Pizza boxes, water bottles, beer cans and even...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

BYU's #1 recruiting target just entered the transfer portal... can they reel him in?

Former Orem High School standout and Oregon offensive tackle Kingsley Suamtaia is officially in the transfer portal. Now that the former 5-star recruit is back on the open market, he immediately catapults to the top of BYU's recruiting wish list for this class. No matter what happens with the rest of BYU's 2022 recruiting class, if the Cougars can somehow reel in Suamataia, it will mean that BYU's 2022 class is a wild success.
OREM, UT
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

College Football Predictions Week 9 (Ep. 1121)

The guys (@GamblingPodcast) are back at making college football picks with their college football predictions week 9 podcast. The crew breaks down a ton of college football games from a ATS perspective including some matchups like Michigan at Michigan State, Georgia vs Florida and Penn State at Ohio State. Podcast...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Orlando Sentinel

UCF’s Big Kat Bryant ‘having fun’ again, records first multi-sack game

Through the first four games of the season, UCF’s defense had recorded only two total sacks, including zero in back-to-back games to open the year. The Knights, however, have brought more pressure to opposing quarterbacks as of late, recording 11 sacks in the past three games. Six of those came Friday night vs. Memphis. Redshirt senior defensive lineman Big Kat Bryant believes he figured out ...
ORLANDO, FL
chatsports.com

Tuesday Recruiting Roundup: Top DB target decommits from Arizona

Today’s Michigan Recruiting Roundup will focus on defensive backs in the 2022 class, with Michigan looking to flip a couple prospects and add to its already solid class at cornerback. Three-star DB target re-opens recruitment. Even with defensive backs Will Johnson, Kody Jones and Myles Pollard on board, Michigan is...
ARIZONA STATE
247Sports

Maryland Basketball Recruiting: Terps' top targets in new 2023 rankings

The 247 Sports 2023 player rankings were updated this week, which means it’s time to break down some of the targets that Maryland seems to be prioritizing and see where they fell within the list. Note that these prospects aren’t the only recruits that the staff have offered, but these are the ones that seem to be the ones being prioritized as of late.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy