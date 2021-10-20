DrummBeat: Sooners recruiting Notes | What's left for 2022 | Where does OU stand with top targets? | Part 1

Former Orem High School standout and Oregon offensive tackle Kingsley Suamtaia is officially in the transfer portal. Now that the former 5-star recruit is back on the open market, he immediately catapults to the top of BYU's recruiting wish list for this class. No matter what happens with the rest of BYU's 2022 recruiting class, if the Cougars can somehow reel in Suamataia, it will mean that BYU's 2022 class is a wild success.

