DrummBeat: Sooners recruiting Notes | What's left for 2022 | Where does OU stand with top targets? | Part 1

If you look up the remaining parts of Alabama’s football schedule, it looks like the Crimson Tide should have a cakewalk to the SEC Championship Game to meet Georgia, but as ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso would say, “not so fast my friend.”. Kirk Herbstreit thinks there is at...
Coming into the 2021 college football regular season, Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler and Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei were arguably the two most-hyped quarterbacks in the country. Fast forward to mid-October, though, and both quarterbacks were on the bench. Rattler was benched for freshman quarterback Caleb Williams earlier this month. Uiagalelei was benched...
Another eventful college football Saturday is in the books. ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings heading into the final week of October. The race for the College Football Playoff is heating up, with the inaugural rankings set to be released soon. In the meantime, ESPN’s computer model has updated its rankings.
Fans during the Michigan-Nebraska game thought the referees made some questionable calls. There were a number of first-half reviews that resulted in overturned calls among other things. Nonetheless, Michigan won against Nebraska by a score of 32-29. One of the calls that went against Nebraska – and that many fans...
Alabama fans sure enjoyed the news that LSU has returned some of its visitors allotment of tickets ahead of the Nov. 6 game in Tuscaloosa. They unleashed a torrent of comments once Alabama announced the news. Here’s a sampling of some of the reactions:. “Roll Tide, what?”. “Weren’t there some...
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech’s head football coach job opened up Monday when the school dismissed Matt Wells eight games into his third season. Offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie was tapped to be the interim coach for the rest of the 2021 season, but the school has not named a permanent successor.
Vol fans will never forget where they were Saturday, Oct. 16 when the Ole Miss Rebels visited Knoxville. This isn’t because Tennessee shocked the nation by defeating the then No. 13 Rebels. No, something else happened entirely and, arguably, something more exciting. Pizza boxes, water bottles, beer cans and even...
Former Orem High School standout and Oregon offensive tackle Kingsley Suamtaia is officially in the transfer portal. Now that the former 5-star recruit is back on the open market, he immediately catapults to the top of BYU's recruiting wish list for this class. No matter what happens with the rest of BYU's 2022 recruiting class, if the Cougars can somehow reel in Suamataia, it will mean that BYU's 2022 class is a wild success.
The guys (@GamblingPodcast) are back at making college football picks with their college football predictions week 9 podcast. The crew breaks down a ton of college football games from a ATS perspective including some matchups like Michigan at Michigan State, Georgia vs Florida and Penn State at Ohio State. Podcast...
DURHAM – The clock hit midnight on Sept. 1 and suddenly Jaybron Harvey’s cell phone was abuzz, custom graphics and personal messages from Division I college football programs across the country arriving via text and Twitter DM. They trickled in for hours that night and into the following morning, and...
Through the first four games of the season, UCF’s defense had recorded only two total sacks, including zero in back-to-back games to open the year. The Knights, however, have brought more pressure to opposing quarterbacks as of late, recording 11 sacks in the past three games. Six of those came Friday night vs. Memphis. Redshirt senior defensive lineman Big Kat Bryant believes he figured out ...
Today’s Michigan Recruiting Roundup will focus on defensive backs in the 2022 class, with Michigan looking to flip a couple prospects and add to its already solid class at cornerback. Three-star DB target re-opens recruitment. Even with defensive backs Will Johnson, Kody Jones and Myles Pollard on board, Michigan is...
The now No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners rallied, stayed perfect and beat Kansas 35-23 on Saturday. The poor start and uneven performance defensively against a previously anemic Jayhawks offense left Sooner fans scratching their heads as to how good OU’s defense can be, though. Kansas took the opening drive of the...
The NJSIAA football playoffs are set to start Nov. 5. With the cutoff date a couple of weeks away, here is a look at where your team stands. The top 16 in each public school group will be broken up into two brackets (South and Central).
During his radio call-in show Monday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney fielded a call from a fan expressing his support for Swinney and the Tigers despite the team's struggles this season. Swinney let (...)
The 247 Sports 2023 player rankings were updated this week, which means it’s time to break down some of the targets that Maryland seems to be prioritizing and see where they fell within the list. Note that these prospects aren’t the only recruits that the staff have offered, but these are the ones that seem to be the ones being prioritized as of late.
