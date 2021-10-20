CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother devastated after dog attack that killed her baby

By Elizabeth Kuebel
WKRG News 5
 6 days ago

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee mother is in mourning. Her infant child was attacked and killed by the family dog in Kodak.

Bentley Parker’s mom Tiffany said her little boy was seven months old. A statement from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office says the attack happened at a home on Apache Lane over the weekend.

“To know that I’m never going to be able to hold him. I never got to hear him say Momma. I never thought that when I left that trailer I would never see him again,” said Tiffany.

Tiffany says the dog that attacked Bentley was a Saint Bernard and lived at her mom’s. She dropped Bentley off there to run an errand and was gone just about two hours.

“I made sure the dog was locked outside. How he got inside, I don’t know,” said Tiffany.

That’s because she says the dog had shown some aggression toward Bentley before, but never to this level. Tiffany’s mom was also hurt in the attack.

“From the way that it looks of it, she was trying to cradle him and protect Bentley. Because like I said, there was just so much blood on my mom that it looks something from like a haunted house or something, is what you would think,” she said.

Even at seven months old, it’s clear the impact Bentley made on his mother will last a lifetime.

“He was just so much love. Those bright blue eyes, they just look up at you and just smile all the time,” Tiffany said. “Each day that I get up and take a step forward, it’s for him. I won’t give up on him because I know I’ll see him again.”

Tiffany also had a message for parents. She says if you notice anything concerning with your animal’s behavior to please take caution. She also said she doesn’t blame her mom at all in this situation – that she knows she did everything she could.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office says it is continuing its investigation.

Comments / 1

