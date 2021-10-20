CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

2 Florida elementary teachers accused of stumbling into wrong house after drinking, shooting resident

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zIdmF_0cXV05NG00

VERO BEACH, Fla. ( NEXSTAR ) – Two newly hired physical education teachers at a Florida elementary school were arrested after the shooting of a man whose apartment they entered, thinking it belonged to someone else, following a night of drinking.

“Nothing good is happening after midnight,” said Sheriff Eric Flowers during a news conference. “These two guys are going out, they’re drinking at these bars, by 4 a.m. they’re involved in a shooting.”

LIVE: Partial human remains found during search for Brian Laundrie, reports say

The pair walked into the Vero Beach home around 4:40 a.m. on Oct. 10, according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an arrest affidavit, one of the teachers mistakenly climbed into bed with the man, his wife and their baby, and the other teacher went to the bathroom before the male occupant of the house escorted them out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s5qEz_0cXV05NG00
Darius Cohen, left, and Akkua Hallback, right. (Source: Indian River County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff Flowers said that the two men apparently thought they were at the home of a woman they had visited several hours earlier.

“Mr. Hallback went in and got back in the bed he thought was the young lady’s bed, but it was actually the couple’s bed,” Sheriff Flowers said of Akkua Hallback, 27, one of the teachers involved in the incident.

The arrest report says Darius Cohen, the other teacher, got into a scuffle with the male occupant while outside. The report says Cohen chased him and fired four shots, striking him once in the back.

The sheriff’s office said the man’s injury wasn’t life-threatening.

David Moore, the school district superintendent, said during the news conference that he fired both men from their teaching jobs last week.

Cohen, 26, is facing a charge of attempted felony murder. His fellow teacher, Akkua Hallback, 27, is facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Indian River County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Indian River County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Weather#Nexstar#Sheriff Flowers#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Mexican national convicted of cocaine trafficking

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mexican national was convicted by a federal jury last week for possessing with intent to distribute cocaine. Gilberto Gonzalez, 44, of Houston, Texas, was driving a flatbed truck from Houston to Atlanta when he was stopped by Baldwin County sheriff’s deputy for a traffic violation on I-65. Gonzalez and his […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

FHP looking for help identifying hit-and-run driver

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a vehicle suspected to be involved in a deadly hit and run crash from earlier this month in Pensacola.  The crash happened on Oct. 16 at the intersection of Pace Boulevard and Godfrey Street in Pensacola. FHP says a 62-year-old man on a bike was […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

15-year-old found with gun in car after traffic stop in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police found a gun in the car a 15-year-old was driving early Tuesday morning. The 15-year-old was driving near the intersection of Duval and Quail streets at about 1:24 a.m. when officers tried to pull him over. The teen finally stopped about three miles away, on Airport Boulevard near Florida Street. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
640K+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy